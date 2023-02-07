How to Link your WB Games and Wizarding World Account in Hogwarts Legacy?

This article will look at the simple steps of linking your account in Hogwarts Legacy to WB Games and Wizarding World.

When you link your accounts to Wizarding World and WB Games you will get a couple of rewards along with a customized wand. If you want to get the Elder Wood Wand through the quiz ceremony, then you can use our guide below. However, let us continue on to see how you can link your account and you can solve an error that players seem to be encountering a lot.

Related Read: Hogwarts Legacy Wand Selection: How to Get the Elder Wood Wand in Hogwarts Legacy?

How to Link Hogwarts Legacy to your WB Games and Wizarding World Accounts

Step One

Create a WBGames and Wizarding World account. Make sure to remember the details or screenshot them for later use.

Step Two

Head to This Page and Follow the process. This process will include logging into the Harry Potter Fan Club and going through the Sorting Hat and Wand Selection process.

Step Three

Finish both the Sorting Hat and Wand Selection Ceremonies. Remember if you want the Elder Wood Wand, we have an article linked to it above!

Step Four

Click on the Go to WBGames button and log into your WBGames account through there. Once you finish it, go to the Connections tab and link the account of the platform you will be using (Xbox, PC, etc) and the Harry Potter Fanc Club account. Now that everything is interlinked, open the Settings menu in Hogwarts Legacy and go to the WBGames account. A pop-up saying that you have successfully linked your account will appear, along with the goodies.

How to Solve the “Unable to Connect to WB Games Online Services Error in Hogwarts Legacy”

There are a couple of things you can d to solve this problem. We have listed them down below.

Try to restart the game first.

Skip the sign-in process and directly claim your rewards.

Keep checking the WB Twitter Support.

Make sure you have done the linking process we gave above.

Recheck your internet connection.

Wait for servers to clear.

These are all the solutions you need to know for now. We will update this article with more solutions when the bug is fixed.

For more Hogwarts Legacy articles, stay tuned at The SportsRush!

Also Read: Hogwarts Legacy minimum requirements: Early access begins today