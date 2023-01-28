How to Make a Bookshelf in Minecraft Minecraft 1.20 update; 3 Simple Steps!

Having a bookshelf in your house in Minecraft 1.20 update gives a nice aesthetic appeal to the condo. Find out how to make it in three simple steps.

Bookshelves are not just for decorative purposes, however. They will help you create enchantments in the game. You will need simple materials that are found anywhere in the game to make the bookshelf, or you can also find a bookshelf out in the wild. Let us see how.

Making a Bookshelf in Minecraft 1.20 update or Finding One (Step Three)

Step 1 – Gathering the Ingredients

Note: You should have a crafting table ready by your side.

We will need lots of wood planks and sugarcane to make everything from scratch. In addition, we need leather. You can find wood by chopping trees. You can find more details about making planks in the crafting table article below.

To find sugarcane, look near water bodies. Those areas usually have lots of sugarcane. You can find leather by killing cows and pigs.

Also Read: How to Make a Crafting Table in Minecraft

Step 2 – Making the Bookshelf

First, we will make the paper for the book. Place the sugarcane in each block of the middle row and craft. This will make paper. Drag the paper to your inventory. Next, place two papers in the left and center blocks of the middle row and one in the left block of the third row. Put the leather next to the paper in the left block of the third row. Craft, and you have a book. You will need three of these.

Next, arrange three wood planks on the first row and three on the third row of the crafting table. Put the three books in the middle row. Craft. You have a bookshelf.

Step 3 – Finding a Bookshelf in Minecraft

You can find a bookshelf in any stronghold or village. Locate either, head deeper, and find a library. Pro-tip; if you have a pickaxe with the Silk Touch enchantment, you can gather that bookshelves themselves.

That is everything you need to know about bookshelves in Minecraft. Check out the tutorial on making a Jukebox in Minecraft below, and stay tuned to The SportsRush for more Minecraft Tutorials!

Also Read: How to Make a Jukebox in Minecraft; 3 Simple Steps!