“I finally met” – Valkyrae shares her experience of meeting her streamer friend Shoto for the first time

The YouTube streaming sensation Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter shared her experience of meeting her friend and renowned Twitch v-tuber Shxtou, also known as Shoto, in real life for the first time.

It is not unusual for people to become friends without ever meeting in person in this digital era. They can still see each other thanks to video calls. However, some friends have never met in person since they only interact via voice calls or texting.

Streamers are the best at understanding this situation, as many have collaborated on streams but have never met. One such individual is “YouTube Queen” Valkyrae, who just shared her first time meeting with fellow streamer Shoto in person.

How Valkyrae first met Shoto in real life?

Valkyrae and Shoto have often collaborated on live streams. However, they never met in person during those streams. That is no longer the case, as Valkyrae has finally met Shoto in person. However, she is upset with the Twitch v-tuber because this is not their first meeting.

“I finally met this b*tch in person. He’s a b*tch now. Why am I calling this well let me tell you because the last time we were supposed to meet he was at the same dinner as me but I didn’t know what he looked like and so I just like didn’t [know it was him], you know.”

Before their first encounter, the 31-year-old had met Shoto but was unaware of it. The Twitch v-tuber was present on her latest trip to the Philippines. However, she was unaware of Shoko’s identity because he is a v-tuber. Even his fans don’t know how he looks in real life, as he uses a 2D avatar during streams.

“He had some audacity not to introduce himself. So we’re at the same dinner, for the whole dinner in the Philippines. Then I messaged him because I had like a suspicion. So I messaged him like was that you at dinner, and you didn’t introduce yourself to me. And, he was like yeah.”

Rae and Shoto finally met during the birthday party of the Twitch streamer TinaKitten. The “YouTube Queen” had not anticipated them to meet so soon after their failed encounter in the Philippines. She then informs her viewers about the v-tuber’s “jacked” body.

