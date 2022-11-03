God of War: Ragnarok Leaks, Producer Reacts

The God of War Ragnarok: Leaks prompted the Producer, Cory Barlog, to give some harsh comments about the game vendors.

It is an understatement to say that God of War Ragnarok is the most anticipated game in the world right now. However, some folks cannot wait to play the game, and some vendors sell it for profit.

A similar story popped up all over Social media, with Spoiler-laced clips leaking of various events happening in the game. Some annoyed the fans, while others seemed to think Christmas came early. In a recent Twitter thread, Cory Barlog expressed his disappointment with the leaks.

God of War: Ragnarok Leaks, The Producer’s Reaction

sorry to everyone that you have to dodge the spoilers if you want to play the game fresh. completely fucking stupid you have to do this. this is not at all how any of us at SMS wanted things to go. 💙 — cory barlog (@corybarlog) October 29, 2022



God of War: Ragnarok is one of those games that feels like a movie in itself, and fans cannot wait to get their hands on it. However, some sellers were so ecstatic to reap profits that they sold a copy of the game two weeks before release. This prompted the buyers to leak some gameplay, interactions, fight scenes, and more to the viewers online.

Twitter, Reddit, YouTube, and other social media platforms were flooded with spoilers. This prompted Cory Barlog to come out and make a stand. He expressed his disappointment but also apologized to the fans for the debauchery of people.

We do not know which merchant sold the copy to whom, but investigations are still ongoing. However, it would not matter in the long run since the game releases in less than a week at the time of writing this. Besides Cory Barlog’s statement, Santa Monica also gave us a statement apologizing to the fans about the leak.

Santa Monica said,” We are doing our best to limit the visibility of unapproved film and screenshots, but we cannot capture everything.” The early reviews for the game will come out post-November 3rd; even then, spoilers are prohibited.

God of War: Ragnarok releases on PS4 and Ps5 on November 9th. The release for PC is still unknown, and it is likely to be in a couple of years.

