SEN SicK Gets Mocked With a Taunting Tweet by His Ex Girlfriend After His Class B Offense Arrest

SEN SicK went to jail for a class B offense recently. However, this was not all the bad press as his ex gf also had something to say. Hunter “SicK” Mims has been all over the headlines recently due to various controversies surrounding him. If you are not in the loop. SicK is the Sentinel’s sixth man but he was denied entry to the VCT LOCK-IN event.

In addition, he was in bad blood with SEN Dephh and his wife. However, it got worse for him as he was noticeably anxious in his streams. Quite recently, he tweeted about going to a Ferrari dealership and buying a car. Here’s what happened.

SEN SicK Arrested; Here’s What His Ex had to Say

Happy International Women’s Day!!!

Friendly reminder not to cheat on your woman bc you may need her to bail you out of jail one day! 🤭 — kissubie (@kissubie) March 8, 2023

The post wishes women a good International Women’s day. However, the second half is where it gets personal. It is a direct jab at SicK. Here is the context. SicK and his gf were in an open relationship, however, it seems SicK cheated or did something to upset her which prompted a break-up and started a downward spiral of SicK’s mental health.

Continuing from our earlier point, at a mentally unstable point, SicK went to the dealership and the salesman refused to do business with him. SicK started to film everything and would not stop the harassment which prompted the dealership to call the cops. They took SicK to jail and charged him with a $5000 Bond on a Class B offense. He is yet to receive bail at the time of writing. It has been six days. A lot of people have come out in support.

On the Esports side of things, SicK is removed from the sixth-man position as Sentinels look for replacements. Marved is probably the first one on the list. Tarik had this to say about the situation.

The situation does look dire for SicK, not just for his career but his future as a human being too. We do not know what will happen going forward in this situation but we will keep you posted on everything that happens. For more Valorant related news, stay tuned at The SportsRush!