“I cannot wait” – IShowSpeed promises to get his revenge on KSI for missing the penalty in Sidemen Charity Match

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. is among the elite streamers for his energetic personality and fun content. Aside from his fun-to-watch livestreams, he is known for his love for soccer. He recently played in the Sidemen Charity Match, where he missed a penalty against Olajide Olayinka “KSI” Williams Olatunji. So, Speed vowed to get his revenge in the next meeting.

KSI is a man of many talents, as he is a successful content creator, boxer, and co-owner of Prime Hydration Drink. But he recently also showed his goalkeeping skills at the latest Sidemen Charity Match. It is an annual soccer event hosted by KSI’s YouTube group Sidemen.

For this match, Sidemen invited many famous streamers and content creators. IShowSpeed was one of the invited players. He was playing for YouTube All-Star while KSI was in Sidemen FC. Throughout the match, fans witnessed the rivalry between the two, as they were constantly humiliating each other.

IShowSpeed will get his revenge on KSI

On soccer legend Rio Ferdinand’s FIVE YouTube channel, the 18-year-old streamer recently gave an exclusive interview. Speed talked about his love for Cristiano Ronaldo. But he also talked about the 8-5 defeat to KSI’s team at the latest Sidemen Charity Match.

The American streamer tried his best to score in the match. But he failed to put his name on the score sheet. Moreover, he missed the golden opportunity to score a penalty against KSI, who then trolled Speed by doing Ronaldo’s iconic “sui” celebration in front of him.

IShowSpeed talked about how his nerves got him, resulting in him missing the penalty against his rival KSI. However, he vowed during the interview to get his revenge on his rival in the next charity match by scoring a goal.

“I cannot wait to get my revenge on that guy.”

Speed’s fans cheered him to get his revenge on KSI in the next Sidemen Charity Match. But some KSI fans were also there and claimed their idol would again win against Speed.

Speed blames KSI for missing the penalty

Aside from this interview, IShowSpeed also sat down with Ferdinand on his livestream to review his performance at the match. While seeing the missed penalty, the 18-year-old blamed KSI for distracting him with his trash-talk.

However, Rio Ferdinand explained to Speed about all his flaws. He also gave tips to improve in those areas and get his revenge on KSI next time. It would be interesting to see if the 18-year-old improves after this defeat.

