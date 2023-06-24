“I am putting $5,000,000 on Zuck, 100%,” xQc reacts to Elon Musk fighting Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk are going to enter a caged fight. Somewhere between talking about Twitter rival, Threads, and copying ideas from different, famous apps, both CEOs will go against each other UFC style. Streamer xQc is willing to put money on this bet.

Replying to a tweet, Musk said he is ready to fight Zuckerberg in a cage if the latter is game. This has garnered the attention of many on social media. xQc came across a poster for the fight and asked his audience if it was actually happening.

Responding to an affirmative response from his chat, xQc said he will be willing to invest a huge sum of money in this fight.

xQc bets on Zuckerberg in his fight against Musk

xQc came across a poster of the fight that’s going to take place between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. During one of his streams, he asked his audience if it was actually true. He said if it was, he wanted to place his bets on Zuckerberg. He said:

Is Elon really going to fight Zuck? I am… I am putting $5 million on Zuck.

While he was talking about how strong he thinks Zuck is, a donation on his channel applauded Zuck for maintaining his health and physique. The donation also compared him to a “machine” and xQc agreed with him. He said:

I know he is. That’s why, that’s why I am saying… If I can, I am putting $ 5 million on him, 100 percent.

He continued to applaud Zuckerberg’s workout ethic and called him “massive” and “hard as f**k.”

Jesse, who was on the live with him informed xQc that it is likely that Zuckerberg wakes up at 2 am and has a workout hour. xQc agreed with him and said:

Yeah yeah yeah… He’s got that old school tech job guy kind of body

Jesse agreed with xQc completely and also said that the META boss also has abs that looked in his prime.

Is there a date set for Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg?

For now, there is no date set for this Billionaires’ battle but it has the internet really excited.

While people like xQc are picking sides, Dana White, UFC president and the man responsible for making Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather possible has also chimed in on how serious both the tech giants are about this clash.

White told TMZ in an interview about the prospect of this fight taking place in the near future and said:

I was talking to both Elon and Mark last night, both guys are absolutely dead serious about this.

With Zuckerberg asking for the match location and Musk initiating the fight, social media users await more details of the match.

