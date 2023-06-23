“I think I am just going to let it simmer,” xQc reacts to the Kick drama escalating too much

The drama revolving around xQc, Amouranth, Pokimane, and Hassan has gotten uglier. There was name-calling and blaming, which was not expected from these big streamers.

Advertisement

Recently Pokimane had commented on his and Amouranth’s shift to kick. She said she would not compromise her morals and ethics for money. Amouranth clap to back at her saying Poki was chasing clout.

He also expressed his anger towards Poki in a tweet and called out Poki as someone who was trying to project her insecurities on other people.

Advertisement

However, he doesn’t want the drama to escalate further than where it is now.

xQc’s anger towards Pokimane becomes too much to take

After Pokimane talked about her morals and ethics when she was asked about xQc and Amouranth’s Kick deals, they were pretty enraged. Amouranth called it Poki’s way of trying to stay relevant, and xQc called her out on Twitter without naming her.

In a tweet that looked like it was addressing her comment, xQc said that it feels like it is her insecurity.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/xQc/status/1671810753567834117?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Trainswrecktv, who was one of the first few to put their faith in Kick, also commented on the tweet and said:

Advertisement

“If their morals & ethics were as intact as they pretended, they’d be more consistent with the application of them, not pick & choose when to apply them based on what cookie jars they have their own hands in or who’s making more money than them.”

Later during one of his live streams, he said he wants this drama to die down and doesn’t want to add fuel to die fire anymore.

xQc wants this Kick drama to die down

xQc was going through r/LivestreamFail, where he came across a video titled “Kai presses Poki for a public apology…” The second half of the video title said things that Poki said. Reply to which he said:

“Yeah we could probably do that… But after that whole Valkyrae thing… I don’t know whatever… I am just going to let it simmer”

Continuing to respond to the title xQc stressed how he needs to take time to process the whole thing. He didn’t refrain from saying that he would eventually talk to her, but he needed time now. He said:

“At this point we are fine. I mean… I don’t want to have a hollow talk or f*cking bulls**t or whatever… I am good bro.”

xQc resonated with what Amouranth has said about not hating Poki. xQc clarified that he is not mad at her. However, he confirmed that he would not talk to her anytime soon. He said:

“I don’t know man… It is still very fresh to go back into it… I just don’t want to…”

For now, neither Hasan nor Poki has responded to xQc. We will update viewers when there is a response.

Till then, for all the latest streamer drama and news, click on this link.