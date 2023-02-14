“I think it’s a really unhealthy rabbit hole to go down”: xQc calls out Adin Ross for trying to be like Andrew Tate

Twitch star, Felix ‘xQc’, has finally shared his opinion on what he thinks Adin Ross has been doing. He think Ross is going down an “unhealthy rabbit hole” by trying to act like Andrew Tate.

There is no doubt that Tate and Ross are close, but xQc feels that trying to emulate him without knowing the consequences is risky.

xQc calls out Adin Ross for trying to be like Tate

French-Canadian streamer, xQc reacted to Ross announcing his shift to new streaming platform Kick. Ross said that he will no longer continue to stream on Twitch as he feels that Kick has better community guidelines.

This came after Ross received a ban warning from the Amazon-owned platform for streaming the kind of content he streams.

xQc called labeled Ross’ recent behaviour as him slipping into an “unhealthy rabit hole.” He said:

“Here’s some criticism. I think he’s trying really hard to emulate the things that are happening to Tate, and that Tate is doing, right?”

He continued:

“I think it’s a really unhealthy rabbit hole to go down, don’t think he truly wants it, but I don’t think he gets it.”

Tate and Ross have been pretty close friends for a long time. Even now, despite the former being in jail, Ross is one of the few people who are allowed to visit him.

xQc continued sharing his opinion and said:

“I think he needs to chill. Wanna know the problem I have with Adin? He’s chill, okay. The problem I have with Adin, no, it’s not a problem, here’s some criticism, okay?

“I think he’s trying really hard to emulate the things that are happening to Tate and anything that Tate is doing.”

Adin Ross announces he will be streaming on Kick

While Adin Ross is one of the bigger names on Twitch, the content he streams is teetering on the edge of the community guidelines set by the platform. Ross recently received a warning from the platform for it.

Kick has also gone as far as to acknowledge his shift and posted a meme on Twitter, to which Ross replied and the banter continued for a short while.

Not full time just yet buddy don’t get ahead of urself. Ngl need to get a raise 🥱 — adin (@adinross) February 14, 2023

While X might have good intentions for Ross, Tate’s influence on him has been huge, and it shows in his content.

Tate was previously banned from all social media platforms for his controversial statements.

