Valorant Episode 6 Act 2 Battle Pass: Skins, Sprays, Calling Cards and More!

Valorant Episode 6 Act 2 Battle Pass has a lot of cool new skin lines, calling cards, sprays, and gun buddies to check out. Details below.

This article will take a look at every detail about the newest battle pass. We will look at the timings according to regions, sprays, gun buddies, skin lines, and everything about the battle pass. The pass will be a standard 1000 VP which costs approximately $10.

Signature, Tilde, and Tapotek Skin Lines to Release in the Valorant Battle Pass for Episode 6 Act 2

Firstly, let us take a look at the release timings for the pass:

North America: Maintenance will take place on March 7, 2023, 06:00 PST.

Maintenance will take place on March 7, 2023, 06:00 PST. Europe: Maintenance will take place on March 7, 2023, 20:00 PST.

Maintenance will take place on March 7, 2023, 20:00 PST. Asia Pacific: Maintenance will take place on March 7, 2023, 14:00 PST.

Maintenance will take place on March 7, 2023, 14:00 PST. Brazil: Maintenance will take place on March 7, 2023, 06:00 PST.

Maintenance will take place on March 7, 2023, 06:00 PST. Latin America: Maintenance will take place on March 7, 2023, 06:00 PST.

Maintenance will take place on March 7, 2023, 06:00 PST. Korea: Maintenance will take place on March 7, 2023, 14:00 PST.

Now, let us look at everything else we will get in the battle pass, ranging from weapon skins to sprays and calling cards.

Weapon Skins

There are three standard skin lines for this Battle Pass just like the last ones.

Topotek: Bucky, Ghost, Odin, Phantom

Bucky, Ghost, Odin, Phantom Tilde: Bulldog, Judge, Melee, Operator, Shorty

Bulldog, Judge, Melee, Operator, Shorty Signature: Guardian, Marshal, Sheriff, Stinger

There is no Vandal skin in these skin lines. We also do not have Classic skin. However, we will get the Oni.20 bundle which has a Vandal.

Gun Buddies

Valorant gun buddies are getting cuter with every update. This battle pass will feature 10 gun buddies for people to collect.

Egg in a Basket

Ep 6 Act 2 Coin

Extra Crispy

Lucky Star

Tilde

Topotek

Epilogue: Lucky Star

Bounce Home

Cat-Eye

Desert Rose

Player Cards

Riot’s artwork never ceases to amaze us. They put an incredible level of detail into every card they make. This time we have 10+ player cards to choose from, each with beautiful colors and hidden lore.

Brunch At Crown

Commander Bruno

Gentle Breeze

Pixel Moments

Boot Camp: So Much More

Boot Camp: Stealth Module

Boot Camp: Two Mountains

Setting Records

Signature

Spycam Schema

Streetwear

Topotek

Epilogue: Setting Records Gold

Sprays

Sprays contain memes, funny moments, and innovative ideas. It promotes player engagement and lots of BM. But enhance the playing experience. Here are this act’s sprays:

Signature

Too Early for This

Tug of War

Wanted Tactibear

We Made it

Well Played

Whaaat

Wide Swing

Bye Op

Charging Station

DollaDollaBillYall

huh

Let’s Go

Omen Cat Dance

Scoop of Smoke

That is everything you need to know about the current battle pass. This update gives us the newest agent Gekko, along with the battle pass and the Oni 2.0 Bundle. For more Valorant news, stay tuned at The SportsRush!

