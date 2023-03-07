Valorant Episode 6 Act 2 Battle Pass: Skins, Sprays, Calling Cards and More!
Adnan Juzar Kachwala
|Published 07/03/2023
Valorant Episode 6 Act 2 Battle Pass has a lot of cool new skin lines, calling cards, sprays, and gun buddies to check out. Details below.
This article will take a look at every detail about the newest battle pass. We will look at the timings according to regions, sprays, gun buddies, skin lines, and everything about the battle pass. The pass will be a standard 1000 VP which costs approximately $10.
Signature, Tilde, and Tapotek Skin Lines to Release in the Valorant Battle Pass for Episode 6 Act 2
EP6 Act 2 Battlepass | Tilde Skinline Color Options | #VALORANT https://t.co/HNYdSBnCIF pic.twitter.com/URZiSAk5HJ
— VALORANT Leaks (@VALORANTLeaksEN) March 6, 2023
Firstly, let us take a look at the release timings for the pass:
- North America: Maintenance will take place on March 7, 2023, 06:00 PST.
- Europe: Maintenance will take place on March 7, 2023, 20:00 PST.
- Asia Pacific: Maintenance will take place on March 7, 2023, 14:00 PST.
- Brazil: Maintenance will take place on March 7, 2023, 06:00 PST.
- Latin America: Maintenance will take place on March 7, 2023, 06:00 PST.
- Korea: Maintenance will take place on March 7, 2023, 14:00 PST.
Now, let us look at everything else we will get in the battle pass, ranging from weapon skins to sprays and calling cards.
Weapon Skins
There are three standard skin lines for this Battle Pass just like the last ones.
- Topotek: Bucky, Ghost, Odin, Phantom
- Tilde: Bulldog, Judge, Melee, Operator, Shorty
- Signature: Guardian, Marshal, Sheriff, Stinger
There is no Vandal skin in these skin lines. We also do not have Classic skin. However, we will get the Oni.20 bundle which has a Vandal.
Gun Buddies
EP6 Act 2 Battlepass | Gunbuddies | #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/hZfhGWXmkL
— VALORANT Leaks (@VALORANTLeaksEN) March 6, 2023
Valorant gun buddies are getting cuter with every update. This battle pass will feature 10 gun buddies for people to collect.
- Egg in a Basket
- Ep 6 Act 2 Coin
- Extra Crispy
- Lucky Star
- Tilde
- Topotek
- Epilogue: Lucky Star
- Bounce Home
- Cat-Eye
- Desert Rose
Player Cards
EP6 Act 2 Battlepass | Playercards | #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/Hwxupz7puC
— VALORANT Leaks (@VALORANTLeaksEN) March 6, 2023
Riot’s artwork never ceases to amaze us. They put an incredible level of detail into every card they make. This time we have 10+ player cards to choose from, each with beautiful colors and hidden lore.
- Brunch At Crown
- Commander Bruno
- Gentle Breeze
- Pixel Moments
- Boot Camp: So Much More
- Boot Camp: Stealth Module
- Boot Camp: Two Mountains
- Setting Records
- Signature
- Spycam Schema
- Streetwear
- Topotek
- Epilogue: Setting Records Gold
Sprays
EP6 Act 2 Battlepass | Sprays | #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/66RAFgqzLg
— VALORANT Leaks (@VALORANTLeaksEN) March 6, 2023
Sprays contain memes, funny moments, and innovative ideas. It promotes player engagement and lots of BM. But enhance the playing experience. Here are this act’s sprays:
- Signature
- Too Early for This
- Tug of War
- Wanted Tactibear
- We Made it
- Well Played
- Whaaat
- Wide Swing
- Bye Op
- Charging Station
- DollaDollaBillYall
- huh
- Let’s Go
- Omen Cat Dance
- Scoop of Smoke
That is everything you need to know about the current battle pass. This update gives us the newest agent Gekko, along with the battle pass and the Oni 2.0 Bundle. For more Valorant news, stay tuned at The SportsRush!
