Is the Weeny Issi Rally worth it in GTA Online?

Danyal Arabi
|Published 29/01/2023

The latest car to be added to GTA Online is the Weeny Issi Rally. Despite its predecessor and name, the Issi Rally isn’t a compact car. Rather, it has been grouped into the SUV class and is surprisingly poor when it comes to off-road conditions. GTA Online car tester Broughy1322 has put in the lap times with the car, and the results aren’t too impressive. Here’s everything the Weeny Issi Rally.

GTA Online gets a four-door SUV this week: Is it any good?

“When you hear Weeny made a sports SUV, what do you picture? Is it A) School runs, work commutes, and a trunk packed up for a hiking trip? Or B) Racetracks, barrel rolls, and the crowd losing its mind as the fuel tank ignites? 9/10 Los Santos residents answered B. If you answered A, that could be a symptom of a serious imaginative disorder. We advise you to go straight to a therapist and your nearest Weeny dealership. Not necessarily in that order.”
— Southern San Andreas Super Autos description.

The Weeny Issi Rally is a four-door SUV that costs $1,835,000. The four-seater car is a limited-time vehicle that will only be available till February 1, 2023. Despite having ‘Rally’ in its name, it performs quite poorly when taken off-road. As per Broughy’s testing, the Issi Rally performs poorly when compared to others in the SUV when it comes to off-roading. This makes it poor value for those who are on last-gen hardware.

The car can be upgraded at HSW and performs much better when maxed out, hitting a top speed of 138.25 mph (222.49 km/h). Unfortunately, the car is lacking in the traction and brakes department, meaning that it isn’t the most competitive SUV out there. For those looking to truly go off-roading, the Issi Rally isn’t the car to consider.

Danyal Arabi is an Esports writer and Editor at The SportsRush. With a vested interest in computers since an early age he has managed to sink more than 4000 hours into CS: GO over the years. As a Deus Ex enjoyer and fan of the earlier Assassin's Creeds, narrative-driven games have taken much of his time. Being a 2D fighter enthusiast across franchises like Injustice, Mortal Kombat, and Street Fighter, a fair few controllers have been sacrificed in his pursuit to win. Apart from all things gaming, Danyal enjoys motorsport, bowling, and spending weekends with his pals over good food and banter.

