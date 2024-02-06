How Did Adin Ross Get Famous? The Popular Streamer Just Hit 1 Million Followers on Kick

Adin David Ross has made history as he became the first live streamer to get 1 million followers on the Kick platform. While Adin is a popular live streamer known for his collaborative and reaction content, he joined the Kick live-streaming platform in April 2023 under a massive contract. The streaming sensation even described his Kick contract as the biggest in the history of live streaming.

Although he has not given any specific numbers, fans speculate his contract to be worth upwards of $100 million, while some say it is around $200 million. Moreover, Adin’s popularity and dedication to his work also helped him become fast friends with the owners of Kick. Shortly after, the streamer was given the moniker of “Face of Kick” as the owners gave him some exclusive powers.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AdinReports/status/1732260166274253237?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Adin was not only given the permit to find streamers and attract them to Kick but also to promote them and charge 20% of their revenue as promotional fees. There have also been several instances when the Kick owners, Eddie and Bijan put their faith in Adin to represent the platform on a bigger stage. Not to forget, Adin Ross was gifted a brand new Rolls Royce for his 23rd birthday by Kick, and of course, the streamer gifted the owners two exclusive AP watches worth hundreds and thousands of dollars.

Adin Ross’s Road to 1 Million Kick followers

Adin Ross is one of the most celebrated and wealthy live streamers in the industry but it was far from an overnight success. The streamer started his career on Twitch by showcasing his skills in 2k games. After acquiring a decent amount of followers, he came up with a brilliant idea to collaborate with as many popular celebrities as possible. Since then, he opened the gates to not only gaming and collaborations but a variety of other content including reactions, confrontations, live commentary, reviews, and more.

Adin Ross talks about his relationship with Drake. Calls him Batman, says he’s the most authentic and ‘least fried’ celeb he’s ever met. pic.twitter.com/l3QYtXNNfX — jen (@thejendoctrine) February 2, 2024

This strategy helped him acquire more than 7 million followers on Twitch. On the other hand, his plan to collaborate also helped him develop long-lasting friendships with other streamers like Kai Carlo Cenat III and Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. However, the good times were not to last and in February 2023 Adin was permabanned from Twitch for violating their Terms of Service. Nevertheless, within a couple of months, his massive entry in Kick opened his way to fame and money way more than he had ever experienced.

Adin Ross is the first ever Kick streamer to hit 1,000,000 followers pic.twitter.com/1zWfV9gIcY — AdinUpdate (@AdinUpdate) February 6, 2024

Currently, Adin is one of the wealthiest live streamers in the world. Adin explained his richness by claiming he was richer than 95% of the rappers in the world. The streaming sensation has become friends and collaborated with numerous top-tier personalities including Chris Brown, 21 Savage, Drake, Playboi Carti, Soulja Boy, Anuel AA, and more. All of his recent attributes have led to Adin Ross making history as he became the first streamer to acquire 1 million followers on Kick.