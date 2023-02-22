Adin Ross Jake Lucky Controversy Explained: What led to Adin DMing him?

Twitch streamer Adin Ross recently got into a controversy after he streamed p*rn on the rival streaming platform Kick. While Ross is a partnered creator with Twitch, he has been streaming on Kick, as he is yet to move there exclusively. Adin Ross Jake Lucky controversy started after this.

When Kick was launched, the platform promoted itself as a place with fewer restrictions than Twitch, and Ross tested his limits with the broadcasting platform.

Also Read: Genshin Impact Dehya leaks: Materials, abilities and what to expect from the character

What did Adin Ross do?

During one of his live streams, Adin asked on his chat what they wanted to see on an adult platform. He was taking suggestions, and his chat suggested he visit the adult content site P*rnHub.

He asked his audience, “What do you all want to watch on P*rnHub? I don’t support p*rn… Like, I don’t support this sh*t. The f*uck you want to watch here. I don’t support this sh*t.”

Days ago Adin Ross decided to blatantly stream porn to his viewers on Kick Not sure how nobody is talking about this pic.twitter.com/YThndomjaL — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) February 21, 2023

However, even after he said he didn’t support the adult industry, he ended up streaming the content for his audience. After a while, he asked his audience how old they were, and many people replied they were minors. He instantly realized he had shown adult content to several underage audience members. He said: “Jesus… Okay… I didn’t know that.”

A lot of people called out Ross for his behavior. It also raised concerns when people realized he did it without any consequences. Kick’s terms of service specify that showing explicit content on the platform is prohibited.

The terms read: “May permanently or temporarily terminate or suspend your access to the Service without notice and liability for any reason.”

What started the Adin Ross Jake Lucky controversy?

Going from calling porn poison and saying he wants hot tub streamers on Twitch banned to then showing your underage audience porn is absolutely mindblowing stuff — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) February 21, 2023

Jake Lucky also shared the clip on Twitter, and he captioned it: “Days ago, Adin Ross decided to blatantly stream porn to his viewers on Kick. Not sure how nobody is talking about this.”

In a follow-up tweet, he said, “Going from calling porn poison and saying he wants hot tub streamers on Twitch banned to then showing your underage audience porn is absolutely mindblowing stuff.”

After sharing a clip of him showing porn to his audience, Adin Ross took to my DM’s pic.twitter.com/8QqCZIFceE — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) February 22, 2023

After sharing the clip on Twitter, Adin DMed Jake and asked him to keep himself safe with a smiley emoticon. Many interpreted this as a threat text since Adin has a huge following on social media platforms. However, Jake has just taken it in his stride and made nothing of it.

Also Read: Genshin Impact 3.5 Preview: New characters, Archon Quest, and Windblume Festival details