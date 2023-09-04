In Good Health and Spirits Mission: Warzone 2 DMZ Guide

This short piece will look at how you can complete the ‘In Good Health and Spirits’ mission in Warzone 2 DMZ Mode. We will look at the objectives and the best way to go about the objectives.

Warzone 2’s DMZ mode is one of the most popular game modes for players to unwind after a hectic session of Al Mazrah or Resurgence. The DMZ mode is a pseudo-story mode where you can complete multiple missions to get XP and Weapon Blueprints. Likewise, there are tons of missions and rewards to gain.

We previously covered the REDACTED Faction Missions. This one will look at the ‘In Good Health and Spirits’ Mission from the Shadow Company. Without further ado, let us see how you can complete this mission in the game.

Contents

How to Complete the ‘In Good Health and Spirits’ Mission in Warzone 2

In essence, DMZ missions are pretty easy to complete if you have help with you. That is why, we recommend joining lobbies with friends. Although, you can also queue up with random teammates and ask them to help you on your mission.

This one in particular will require you to find someone who can help you because it seems a little tricky. The mission is straightforward but the execution might take a while and multiple tries if you aren’t lucky enough. Let us break it down.

The ‘In Good Health and Spirits’ mission is fairly simple. All you have to do to complete the mission is Revive a Downed Enemy Operator with a Revive Pistol. Now, in theory, it might sound difficult but it is easier than most of the other missions in the Shadow Company Mission List. Before we break down how you can complete this mission, let us take a look at the rewards you will receive upon its completion.

Rewards for completing the ‘In Good Health and Spirits’ Faction Mission +7500 XP Lockwood MK2 (Contraband)



The Lockwood MK2 is a Marksman Rifle in the game. It is not particularly active in the meta but it is a decent weapon to have against the AI in DMZ mode.

Now, to complete the mission with relative ease, follow the steps we are listing below.

First, land in DMZ and prioritize searching buildings for medical cabinets where you may find a Revive Pistol. If you have searched a decent time and are not finding any, make your way to any Hospital location to find one.

The next part is the tricky one. You will need to find an Enemy Operator, knock them down, and then revive them again with the pistol.

This can be difficult because Warzone 2 is ruthless and downing an opponent, especially if you are playing solo is difficult. Their squad might also be in the vicinity and you may not get a chance to complete the mission beforehand.

That is why, we recommend doing this with your friends or communicating with the enemy so that they can help you complete this mission.

There is a lot of distrust among the players in Warzone 2 and it might not always work but we recommend giving it a try. That being said, once you knock down a player, switch to your Revive Pistol and shoot it at the downed enemy.

This will revive the enemy and a notification updating you on the mission’s completion will show up. Now, it is up to you, you can keep playing or get cleared for exfil.

That is all you need to know about the ‘In Good Health and Spirits’ mission in Warzone 2 DMZ. For more DMZ mission breakdowns, stay tuned at The SportsRush and click here for more Warzone 2 content.