Will there be a God of War after Ragnarok? Here’s what the Fans want

There is no official word about anything related to a new God of War game. However, fans already know what they want from Santa Monica.

God of War has been on Gaming Consoles for 20 years. The fans are growing closer to Kratos’s character since he started showing his fatherly side. However, since the ending of Ragnarok left much to be desired, fans are left suspecting which direction the studio will take.

Is There Going to be a New God of War Game Anytime Soon?

Spoilers Ahead! Read at your own Risk!

For now, there is no official news about a new game. However, that does not mean there won’t be a new game in the future. The reason is that the franchise is too big and successful to abandon. Sony has a reason to proceed with it as long as it continues to garner attention, love, and sales from the fans.

When Kratos opens the prophecy mural, it is seen that Kratos becomes the All-Father. It is seen that he is revered and loved by the people, something he did not receive during the Greek Pantheon days. In addition, we see Loki fully accept his identity as the Champion of the Jotnar. He separates from his father and journeys to discover the giants and possibly other realms.

This can go two ways. Either the studio will focus on Loki and how he finds giants and explores the other realms. Or we still stay with Kratos and help him become the All-Father. Fans will choose the latter since they deeply attach to Kratos since he has been gracing screens for 20 years. Fans also want the studio to explore Japanese and Egyptian mythology so they can meet gods like Anubis or Hachiman.

The franchise has potential since there are many pantheons the father and son can explore. It is up to the studios if they want to go with something the fans want or make entirely something else. For now, God of War Ragnarok is out for PS4 and PS5.

