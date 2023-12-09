LEGO Fortnite is a brand-new addition to Epic Games’ metaverse title which is similar to Minecraft. Like the Furnaces in Mojang’s sandbox title, the new mode also includes an item called a Metal Smelter with the same utility. As the name suggests, the item is used to melt metal ores and extract bars to build things.

Due to the recent release of LEGO Fortnite, players are having a tough time finding the materials to build the Metal Smelter or don’t know how to build one. Hence, this article will guide you on how to make this useful item. Nevertheless, before that, we have to explain what this item is and what are the use cases of it in the game. If you are well-versed with that, then you can skip ahead to the build guide below.

What is a Metal Smelter in LEGO Fortnite and its use?

Just like in Minecraft, players have to look around to gain materials in LEGO Fortnite. Farming is an important aspect of the game and one of the best ways to come across materials like Iron and Copper. However, these cannot be used in their ore state and have to be made in bars.

This is where a Metal Smelter comes in since it processes the raw iron and copper before turning it into bars. Tough, it is to be kept in mind, that making such bars is a tedious and expensive process, so players need to plan in advance.

A detailed guide on how to make a working Metal Smelter in LEGO Fortnite

If you’re on the lookout for materials to use for building Metal Furnace in LEGO Fortnite, then this might be of help. Here is a detailed guide on where you can find each material required to build the item:

After dropping into the map, look for a cave in Dry Valley. In place, you will find most of the materials or it is better to keep dynamites around. If you do not have dynamites, it is best to use a rare pickaxe, you can find in the world.

(Once you get any of the required materials, you’ll also receive a recipe for building a smelter. 15x Brightcores, 35 Obsidian Slabs, and 3 Blast Cores.)

