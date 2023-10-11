The FR Avancer has now become a meta weapon in Warzone 2 Season 6. Let us take a look at the best loadout for this weapon in the game so that we can dominate with it.

Advertisement

With a heavy change in the meta putting weapons like the Chimera, the FR Avancer, and the ISO 9mm on top, the old weapons have fallen off. We are finally seeing an AR meta in the game after so long. Previously we only had battle rifles and SMGs dominating the game but now there are a variety of weapons being used like the TAQ-56 or the M13B.

That being said, let us take a look at the best class loadout for the FR Avancer in Warzone 2. It is a good weapon possessing the qualities of a top-notch AR in the game. Let us take a look at the loadout.

Advertisement

Contents

The Best FR Avancer Loadout in Warzone 2 Season 6

FR Avancer Alternatives in Warzone 2

Attachment Breakdown

Secondary: Any SMG of Your Choice

Perks and Equipment

Why You Should Use This FR Avancer Loadout in Warzone 2

The Best FR Avancer Loadout in Warzone 2 Season 6

The FR Avancer resembles the FAMAS from earlier Call of Duty Games. It has the same fire rate, recoil pattern, and damage numbers. However, since its release, it has struggled to maintain a top spot in the meta until recently.

The loadout we will look at is going to be a standard one which increases the good qualities of the weapon and neutralizes the bad ones. That being said, if you do not prefer using this weapon, we have some alternatives, take a look at them in the next section.

FR Avancer Alternatives in Warzone 2

If you do not like the way the FR Avancer handles, you can also use alternatives like the M13B, Kastov 762, the newest TR-76 Geist, and so on. These weapons have similar damage numbers to the FR Avancer and do the job nicely.

They are highly accurate in medium to long ranges while providing the same firepower as the FAMAS. Although, you can also use the Chimera which has a faster fire rate, high mobility, and speed. Check out this loadout which maxes out the mobility of the Chimera and turns it into an AR/SMG hybrid.

Advertisement

Attachment Breakdown

If you have already unlocked the FR Avancer in the game, let us take a look at which attachments you are going to equip for the weapon to shine. This is a pretty standard setup but does the job really well.

Optic: Your Preference

Your Preference Magazine: 60 Round Mag

60 Round Mag Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Barrel: 600mm FR Longbore

600mm FR Longbore Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp

We start off the loadout with an Optic of your choice. You can go with anyone you like as long as you are comfortable ADSing with it. Most of the creators prefer an Aim OP-V4 or the Cronen Mini Pro, you can go with whichever one you’d like. The two we mentioned above are pretty good choices due to their clear reticles.

Next, we will equip a 60-Round Magazine which ensures that we have enough bullets to take on multiple enemies in tough situations. Having more ammo does not hurt in clutch situations. Follow that up with the FTAC Ripper 56 Underbarrel. The FTAC Ripper 56 provides much-needed recoil stabilization and aiming idle stability necessary for long-range combat.

It also provides some hip-fire accuracy. Now, for the Barrel, we will go with the 600mm FR Longbore. It increases the damage range and bullet velocity of the FR Avancer so that you can take on long-range gunfights. Finish off the loadout with the FTAC Castle Comp. It provides horizontal and vertical recoil control so you can stay accurate and on target no matter the range.

Secondary: Any SMG of Your Choice

Going with an SMG of your choice is the way to go for this weapon. There are a couple of options you should consider. The first is the ISO 45 which is the most popular SMG in the game right now. Although you can also use its brother, the ISO 9mm which does well in medium ranges as well.

The Lachmann Sub isn’t as reliable as it used to be but can get the job done too if you are more familiar with that weapon. Use anything that you find reliable. For now, we are going to go with the ISO 45. Check out a sample loadout for the ISO 45 below.

Magazine: 45-Round Drum

45-Round Drum Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Barrel: 7″ EX Raptor-V2

7″ EX Raptor-V2 Stock: Demo Fade Tac

Demo Fade Tac Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

This loadout is built for speed and mobility. It maxes out the ADS and sprint to fire speed of the weapon and offers some stability as well. It is the ideal close-range loadout for the ISO 45. You can alter this loadout as much as you want according to your liking.

Perks and Equipment

For the Perks and Equipment, we will go with a hybrid of survivability and aggression.

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Drill Charge

Drill Charge Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Overkill will let us carry the SMG we need for close-range gunfights. Double Time is going to help us double the tactical sprint duration. It can help with either escaping or chasing down the enemy. This perk also increases the crouch movement speed by 30%.

Fast Hands is going to be essential when it comes to having an SMG with you. It will help you switch faster from the AR. It also increases the reload speed and equipment usage speed. Finish off the perk loadout with High Alert since it helps us survive as long as possible.

For the lethal equipment, we prefer a Drill Charge since it flushes out enemies from buildings and corners. For the tactical, a smoke grenade is the most reliable equipment in the game you can use for survivability.

Why You Should Use This FR Avancer Loadout in Warzone 2

This FR Avancer unleashes the true potential of the weapon by equipping attachments that help control the recoil and increase the damage. We have also put fundamental attachments like an Optic and an extended magazine that help the weapon immensely.

In addition to that, the perk and equipment setup coupled with the SMG round out the loadout and ensure there are no weaknesses. With the AR, you can fight in long ranges while the SMG takes care of close-quarters combat.