“Michael is back” – IShowSpeed confuses GTA 6 male protagonist for GTA V’s Michael De Santa

Darren Watkins Jr., better known as IShowSpeed, is one of the biggest names in the streaming community right now. He is famous for his eccentric personality and entertaining content. This earned him over 21.9 million subscribers on YouTube. Recently, he reacted to the new trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI, commonly known as GTA 6.

GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated games right now. After years of waiting, Rockstar Games finally dropped the first trailer for it. This created a lot of buzz on the internet, attracting everyone interested in this series or video games in general. Among them was the streaming sensation, IShowSpeed.

The Ohio-based creator was going crazy over Rockstar’s upcoming GTA title. He was shouting and jumping around on the stream seeing the trailer. The 17-year-old was losing his mind over the brilliant neon-lit Vice City in the game. But the most interesting part about his reaction was him confusing the game’s protagonist with a past GTA lead.

IShowSpeed confuses GTA 6 protagonist for Michael

The new GTA 6 trailer mainly focuses on Lucia, one of the protagonists of the GTA 6. However, we see her with a man, who is most likely Jason, the other protagonist of the game. This upcoming title would feature two protagonists based on the infamous American robbers Bonnie and Clyde.

But while reacting to the protagonists, Speed confused Jason for Michael De Santa. He started shouting, “Michael, Michael is back” on the stream. Now, the GTA fans need no introduction as to who the streamer confused the new male protagonist for. Michael is the protagonist for the Grand Theft Auto V.

GTA V is possibly the most successful game made by Rockstar Games. Despite being over a decade old, it still has a huge fanbase. One of the possible reasons was the iconic protagonist trio of the game: Michael, Franklin, and Trevor. But among this trio, Michael is possibly the most famous one. He was played by the American actor Ned Luke.

Talking about Ned Luke, he lately live streams on YouTube. He is getting a lot of attention for playing GTA V on his livestreams. After all, who wouldn’t love to see the American actor play with his iconic GTA character? However, even though Luke is getting a lot of love from his fans. but he has been annoyed by the constant swatting.

Aside from the swatting, Ned Luke also reacted to the GTA 6 trailer and he seems pretty excited about the game. This upcoming Grand Theft Auto is set to hit the shelves by 2025, which has annoyed some of the fans. Even IShowSpeed was a little disappointed to know about the game’s release period.