MrBeast sparks debate once again after tipping waitress with a brand new car

Aaryanshi Mohan
|Published 29/03/2023

MrBeast

MrBeast has found himself in the middle of controversy again. However, this time it is not for one of his YouTube videos. Jimmy Donaldson took to TikTok to post a video in which he gifted a waitress a Toyota Corolla. The girl was visibly in tears.

Known for his kindness, and philanthropic ways, MrBeast does a lot of these random giveaways but this one did not sit well with his audience. They blamed him for blatantly advertising his chocolate on the pretext of “doing something good”.

The car that was gifted to the waitress had a huge branding of MrBeast’s Feastables and that did not sit well with the audience.

In the video uploaded to his TikTok and Instagram, MrBeast asked the girl what was the biggest tip she had ever received. To which she replied saying”$50“. To this, MrBeast said: “$50? Has anyone ever tipped a car? Have you seen our TikTok before?”

A few seconds into the video, MrBeast walks the waitress to her new car and says: “It’s MrBeast. Does that ring a bell?…don’t pass out. Do you wanna see what’s outside? Let’s go.”

After that, they both head to the car where the girl tells MrBeast how she had been struggling to get to work and make ends meet. However, it was the branding on the car that seemed to have upset people on the internet.

Fans react to MrBeast’s new TikTok video

While many people on the internet appreciated MrBeast’s gesture. In a video tweeted out by Dexerto, there were a lot of mixed comments about his efforts. Here is what the internet said:

MrBeast has been receiving a lot of backlash in the last few videos where he has helped people. However, the majority of the people do appreciate his efforts in trying to help those who need it.

Aaryanshi Mohan is an Esports writer and the Content Manager for Gaming and Esports at The SportsRush. Her love for video games started at a very young age and she just found a way to make both of her passions-- writing and gaming into a career. She loves old school games-- Commander Keen 4 is her all time favourite. Valorant and PUBG are her newest loves. When not gaming, or writing, you can find Aaryanshi reading, cooking or eating ramen.

