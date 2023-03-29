MrBeast sparks debate once again after tipping waitress with a brand new car

MrBeast has found himself in the middle of controversy again. However, this time it is not for one of his YouTube videos. Jimmy Donaldson took to TikTok to post a video in which he gifted a waitress a Toyota Corolla. The girl was visibly in tears.

Known for his kindness, and philanthropic ways, MrBeast does a lot of these random giveaways but this one did not sit well with his audience. They blamed him for blatantly advertising his chocolate on the pretext of “doing something good”.

The car that was gifted to the waitress had a huge branding of MrBeast’s Feastables and that did not sit well with the audience.

MrBeast “tips” waitress a brand new Toyota Corolla

In the video uploaded to his TikTok and Instagram, MrBeast asked the girl what was the biggest tip she had ever received. To which she replied saying”$50“. To this, MrBeast said: “$50? Has anyone ever tipped a car? Have you seen our TikTok before?”

A few seconds into the video, MrBeast walks the waitress to her new car and says: “It’s MrBeast. Does that ring a bell?…don’t pass out. Do you wanna see what’s outside? Let’s go.”

After that, they both head to the car where the girl tells MrBeast how she had been struggling to get to work and make ends meet. However, it was the branding on the car that seemed to have upset people on the internet.

Fans react to MrBeast’s new TikTok video

While many people on the internet appreciated MrBeast’s gesture. In a video tweeted out by Dexerto, there were a lot of mixed comments about his efforts. Here is what the internet said:

Isn’t it gonna count as part of her income and make her go up a higher tax bracket forcing her to pay taxes she can’t afford — Giant_Sized_Loser (@Kraoka_Lives) March 27, 2023

Mentally ill internet dwellers are FURIOUS at Mr Beast giving away a car — Jay D. Cartere (@JayCartere) March 28, 2023

don’t get me wrong this is a nice thing but I wouldn’t love driving around a feastables branded car. Maybe it was just for the video — alex (@highIightheaven) March 27, 2023

Ya but she gotta drive around with that ugly feastables sticker — Sas (@sas_o07) March 28, 2023

MrBeast has been receiving a lot of backlash in the last few videos where he has helped people. However, the majority of the people do appreciate his efforts in trying to help those who need it.