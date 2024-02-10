Persona 3 Reload Romance: Dating FAQs Players Should Know Before Starting A New Game

Persona 3 Reload is out now and it implements the prized social links mechanic better than ever. Not only does it have beloved characters as seen in Persona 3 but it borrows elements from other Persona games to better the system. Romance is one of the central aspects of Persona 3 Reload. There are a lot of characters you can build up social links with but only a few you can date by the end of the year. With romance, comes tons of new scenes and the ability to see the characters in a new light.

Advertisement

In addition, if you max out someone’s romance line, there is an upgrade for their fellow personas (if they have one) by the end of the social link. However, newer fans will have questions about the franchise‘s social link model, especially the romance sub-section and how it works in the game. Well, in a nutshell, the dating options in the game are quite open so the MC can date most of the female characters.

How Do You Date In Persona 3 Reload?

Dating in Persona 3 Reload is easy. Establishing social links is the first step in dating. Firstly, you need to establish a good friendship with the characters. When you advance social link levels, the closeness between the main character and the person you are looking to date increases. By the time you reach higher levels of the social link, you will have the opportunity to date them.

Advertisement

Now keep in mind that you cannot date all of the girls right off the bat. Some are restricted and only unlock after a certain time has passed and story missions so you will have to wait. However, working on social links is the first step into dating in Persona 3 Reload.

Who Is The Canonical Love Interest in Persona 3 Reload?

Persona 3 Reload does not have a canonical love interest for the main character. The canon becomes whatever you want it to be when you start dating someone. The appeal of the Persona franchise is that you can write your own story and freedom in romance is the most appealing in that aspect. However, it is a popular consensus among Persona fans that Yukari and Aigis are the two most likely ones that could be close to a canonical love interest.

Interestingly enough, Yukari’s arcana is Lovers so that may also be an indication of what the writers wanted for the protagonist.

What Is The Best Dating Option in Persona 3 Reload?

The best thing about Persona is that you can choose whoever you want to date as long as they are available in the story. That is why, there is no “best” dating option, the best option for you is what you want to do with the main character. If you want to date a certain someone, you can by advancing her social links. That is why, the freedom that the Persona franchise gives in terms of dating is second to none in gaming.

Can You Date Multiple People In Persona 3 Reload?

Yes, you can date multiple people at the same time in Persona 3 Reload and that is even addressed in some instances in the game. You can pick two or more people you want to date at the same time. However, keep in mind the timeline of every character and when they become available since you will need to advance their social links before starting to date them. Courting your favorite girl requires you to be tactical about your time as you can’t hang out with her every day for there are other stats to max as well.