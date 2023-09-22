Shopify Rebellion and Moist Moguls Come Together for VCT 2024: What Does Their Roster Look Like?

Shopify Rebellion has combined with Moist Moguls to claim a Challengers spot in VCT 2024. This piece will break down everything we know about this partnership.

Shopify Rebellion has been in the news for quite a while now because of them buying a spot at the LCS instead of TSM. However, there are developments going on in their Valorant squad as well as they have partnered up with Moist Moguls co-created by MoistCr1TiKaL and Ludwig Ahgren.

Their new venture/ partnership will be named MxS and they will be participating in VCT 2024 Challengers so they can earn a spot in the Ascension tournament and eventually be a part of franchising. The fans received this news positively and were delighted at this development. Let us break down everything we know about this partnership and how it can impact VCT 2024 going forward.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ShopifyRebels/status/1704571128340169027?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Both Shopify Rebellion and Moist Moguls came together to announce their partnership. The new Valorant team will come to be known as MoistXShopify or MxS from now on. The team will feature players from both organizations as we will find out later in this piece.

Essentially, they have combined both of their league slots into one and will be competing in VCT 2024 in the Open Qualifier in hopes of making Ascension and eventually, the Franchise League for Valorant Esports. Let us take a look at how this team formed and what are the associating details for this partnership.

Details of this Partnership

In the video above, Ludwig, the Co-Owner of Moist Esports talks about the social media post announcing the partnership and how one of the reasons for combining the roster was because these players have played together previously. The team was known as Lobster Fishers.

Both of the organization’s long-term goals for Valorant were the same. This prompted a discussion that allowed players to continue in one organization rather than deciding to stay or switch over. This sequence of events created MxS, a collaboration between Shopify and Moist Esports. Ludwig Ahgren has plans for the roster and with Shopify’s financial aid, they hope to break into VCT 2024 as the newest franchise team by earning their spot.

According to Ludwig, the current Ascension system is not good as it only allows the winning team to stay in Franchise for two years. Winning and dominating VCT Americas could “force” Riot to rethink its system since this team could leverage its popularity.

In Ludwig’s own words, his goal is to “crush Challengers, not just win it and then ascend, to beat every team in North and South America, then to join T1 Franchising in NA and beat everybody’s a** so hard that it would be ridiculous to bring us back down to Challengers.” This could be an interesting development and if the team pulls it off, it could be another Cinderella story besides The Guard Roster’s win in Ascension.

The MxS Valorant Roster

The current MoistxShopify Roster is as follows:

Victor ‘v1c ’ Truong

’ Truong Brady ‘ thief ’ Dever

’ Dever Adam ‘ mada ’ Pampuch

’ Pampuch Xavier ‘flyuh ’ Carlson

’ Carlson Brock ‘ brawk’ Somerhalder

Somerhalder Jared ‘ mac’ Schneider (Head Coach)

Schneider (Head Coach) Chad ‘Oderus’ Miller (Assistant Coach)

This roster is a combination of the old Shopify Rebellion roster and Moist Moguls Valorant Roster. Earlier this year, Shopify released half of their roster with the exception of V1c and mada. Now they are going to join MxS along with the remaining players i.e. thief, flyuh, and brawk who have their own reputation in the NA Valorant scene.

That being said, most of these players are veterans of the game while some are newcomers. All of these players have the potential to make a superteam that takes the Challengers League by storm. That being said, let us take a look at the history of both of these teams so we have an idea of what they can do together.

A History of Shopify Rebellion Valorant

Shopify Rebellion acquired Luminosity Gaming in 2022 and then signed on the roster. The roster was set up to win NA Challengers LCQ but could not pull it off against the likes of Sentinels and Cloud Nine. The following year, in 2023, the team received another chance, this time by competing in the NA Challengers in Split 1 and 2.

In Split 1, they were in Group A and had the poorest record out of all the teams, losing 4 out of 5 matches they played. In Split 2, they did a little better, winning 3 out of their 5 matches which qualified them for the Playoffs. However, they were beaten in the Upper Bracket by M80 and then went on to face G2 Esports in the Lower Bracket which they lost as well. This was the end of their 2023 season.

A History of Moist Moguls

Moist Moguls was formed when Charles “MoistCr1TiKaL” White acquired Team BreakThru who had just won the Challengers League in 2023. The team did well in their first official showing in VCT NA during Split 1 where they won three out of five matches they played.

In the Mid Season Face Off, they played against TSM and beat them in the Upper Bracket to advance to UB Semis but then lost to M80 and were demoted to the Lower Bracket. They lost to G2 Esports in the Lower Bracket and that was their end in the Mid Season Faceoff. In Split 2 came their best performance as they won all five of their matches which made them qualify for the playoffs by a mile.

In the Playoffs of VCT NA 2023, they advanced to the Upper Bracket Finals and lost to M80. They lost another match to The Guard in the Lower Bracket Finals. This resulted in them finishing third in the VCT NA 2023 Season.

That was all you need to know about Moist Moguls and Shopify Rebellion's partnership. Things are looking up for both teams as they make an attempt at franchising in VCT 2024.