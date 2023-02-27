Valorant Challengers Team BreakThru is Now Moist Moguls; A Team Co-Owned by Moist Critikal and Ludwig!

Ludwig and Penguinz0 partnered together to purchase the esports team BreakThru, now Moist Moguls, which is now in Valorant Challengers NA.

Ludwig has been making moves all over the internet for the past few weeks, pulling strings. So far he has been pretty interested in the Valorant competitive scene. We saw him organize the LudwigxTarik Invitational and he explained his interest in the game before as well. However, coming through on his promise, Ludwig announced his Co-ownership of Moist Esports, a team made by Charlie or Moist Cr1Tikal.

Cr1Tikal and Ludwig Take Over as Co-Owners of BreakThru in Valorant Challengers NA

You heard it here first 😎

The team will consist of the core of GHOST Gaming and FaZe members. It has Sym, Brawk, Flyuh, Aproto, and Thief. These players have made quite a name for themselves. They are good players but were missing financial backing, now that they have made deals with an official organization, they can play unhinged. However, Moist Esports is going all in. Former C9 Flex player and Valorant sensation, Yay’s Twitter banner says that he is a player for Moist Esports.

The same goes for his Former OpTic teammate Marved. We obviously know they are trolling but there the flipside is also true. What if they join the team and two of their members are substitutes? Like how EG did with their roster. EG’s roster has seven members, who’s to say the same does not go for Moist? The organization will be called Moist Moguls now and their first match as Moist Moguls will be against Turtle Troop.

Turtle Troop has made a couple of changes to their roster as well. They have brought in TiGG and mummaY who are former SR and ENVY members respectively. It will be interesting to see the moves Moist will make and if the Marved and Yay’s signing into the organization is a hoax or not. We will keep you posted on everything that happens to Moist’s roster in the coming days.

