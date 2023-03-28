Valorant Team Shopify Rebellion Bring In Former C9 IGL Post VCT NA Elimination

Shopify Rebellion’s Valorant team has had a lot of ups and downs in the past few matches they played. They were at the bottom of their respective table and did not give a satisfying performance. They lost 4 matches out of the 5 they played. Thus they did not manage to qualify for the Mid Season Face-off. That is why, to mend the mistakes and make a better team, Shopify Rebellion has decided to revamp its roster by replacing Dazzle with the Former C9 IGL Vanity. Let us look at the details below.

Vanity to Join Shopify Rebellion’s Valorant Team and Replace Dazzle as the Team’s IGL

An update on Shopify Rebellion VALORANT Challengers roster 💚 pic.twitter.com/FRbVvfQqRS — Shopify Rebellion (@ShopifyRebels) March 28, 2023

Shopify gave a poor performance in the qualifying tournament. They only won a single match and despite playing well in some rounds they did not convert them. There were obvious symptoms of burnout shown by the members. To give a new life to Shopify as a team, the management has decided to bring in the former C9 IGL Vanity. In addition, they will also bring in TDawgg as the assistant coach for the team after trialing him for a month.

The team had a decent amount of success under the leadership of Dazzle. However, there were gaps in their games last year as well. This was the major reason why they could not win tournaments and got outplayed by other strong teams. The Guard got much better and stronger despite Shopify being in the Tier 2 scene for a lot longer. At this point, making changes to the team was not important but necessary.

Many upcoming Valorant teams are being formed and improved in a short amount of time. If Shopify has to stay in the game, they have got to bring innovation, star power, and consistency into the game to survive. With Vanity’s experience, the team will be able to step up and provide a performance worthy of a Tier 2 NA Team.

