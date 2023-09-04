Thinning the Herd DMZ Faction Mission Warzone 2: Everything You Need to Know

Thinning the Herd is the first Faction mission you will undertake for the Shadow Company in Warzone 2 DMZ. This short guide will look at how you can complete it.

The DMZ mode is always been one of the best and most fun modes to participate in due to its campaign-like missions. There are lots of interesting objectives to complete in them which give you interesting rewards like weapon blueprints and tons of XP.

The Shadow Company DMZ missions came out with the Season 5 Update and continue the trend of providing weapon blueprints and tons of X12. This mission is undoubtedly the easiest out of all the faction missions in the game although it takes a decent amount of time to complete. Let us see how you can complete the ‘Thinning the Herd’ mission.

Thinning the Herd will take a decent amount of time to complete due to the objectives. However, it is a straightforward mission essential to progress with the Shadow Company. Directly after landing in the said zones, we recommend gathering lots of ammo and decent weapons because you will need them on this mission.

It is a combat mission and not an exploratory/ collection mission as we like to call it. Let us take a look at the objectives, tiers, and rewards of this mission. It will tell you everything you need to know about the mission.

This mission is the first one in the first Tier of the Shadow Company faction mission. Let us take a look at the framework of this mission and then hop on to how we can complete it.

Thinning the Herd Mission Rewards and Objectives Rewards: X12 Weapon Contraband, 5000 XP Objectives Land on Al Mazrah and Kill 5 Konni soldiers Land on Vondel Park and Kill 6 Konni soldiers Land on Ashika Island and Kill 6 Konni soldiers



How to Complete the Mission

The mission is straightforward and easy. All you have to do is land on the respective maps mentioned above and kill the required number of Konni Soldiers. It should take you about half an hour to complete these missions even though they are easy.

You can easily identify Konni Soldiers by their uniforms. Their entire garb is a black body suit with a red scarf or a mask. That being said, let us look at where in the above maps you can find these soldiers.

Vondel: There are lots of Konni Soldiers in High Combat Zones. Most of the time, there will be Shadow Company soldiers in these areas as well. Both of these factions will combat each other from time to time. Do not shoot at Shadow Company soldiers but take the Konni Soldiers out before a firefight begins with both of them.

There are lots of Konni Soldiers in High Combat Zones. Most of the time, there will be Shadow Company soldiers in these areas as well. Both of these factions will combat each other from time to time. Do not shoot at Shadow Company soldiers but take the Konni Soldiers out before a firefight begins with both of them. Ashika Island: You will find Konni Soldiers almost anywhere on the map.

You will find Konni Soldiers almost anywhere on the map. Al Mazrah: We recommend searching three to four places; specifically, Al Sharim Pass, Radiation Zones, Sarrif Bay, and Sa’id City.

That is all you need to know about the Thinning the Herd faction mission in Warzone 2 DMZ Mode. For more DMZ content, click here and stay tuned to The SportsRush.