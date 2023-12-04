The Best Guns to Use in MW3 Zombies

MW3 has many weapon options no matter what situation you are a part of. Whether it is multiplayer or zombies, a weapon is always present and tailored to your specific needs. That being said, the same weapons that players use for multiplayer are pretty useful for Zombies mode as well. That is why we will review the best guns in MW3 for zombies.

We will list down the Top 10 best weapons for Zombies mode and list why they are present there. This list will include all weapons in the game ranging from shotguns and ARs to LMGs.

LMGs are most effective since they can mow down hordes without needing a reload, and so are ARs because of their bullet damage. However, some gems in this list are a pleasant surprise.

LMGs are most effective since they can mow down hordes without needing a reload, and so are ARs because of their bullet damage. However, some gems in this list are a pleasant surprise.

Honorable Mentions

Here are some honorable mentions that are worth using in the Zombies mode. The only reason why we could not get them on the list was because we wanted to keep it concise. Otherwise, these weapons are just as effective as any other ones on this list.

Gold Rarity Weapons

Gold Rarity Weapons that you can find in High Threat zones are definitely worth investing in because they will have the lethal power to get you out and through the hordes of zombies present there. However, if we were to tell you to prioritize one particular weapon category to obtain out of these, we would advise an LMG.

Explosive Crossbow

The crossbow by itself might not be the best thing to use in zombies but an explosive crossbow can certainly get the job done. With explosive crossbow bolts, you can demolish zombies because of the area of effect damage. The explosive is going to take out multiple enemies at the same time. This will stop the zombies in their tracks and when you upgrade this weapon, it only gets more lethal.

That is why, we recommend that you try out this explosive crossbow at least once.

DG 58 LSW

The DG 58 LSW is the best thing you can ask for if you are feeling overwhelmed by the numbers. It is an LMG with tons of benefits like a stable recoil, high damage, and a decent magazine capacity. The damage is also one of the best qualities about this weapon making it the total package, especially for the zombies mode.

You can also use any other LMG you want since they are the most effective weapon class in Zombies mode since you don’t have to worry about efficiency.

10. Holger 556

In terms of ARs, there is none better than the Holger 556 and every MW3 player will gladly tell you that. It is a versatile weapon with a few downsides. However, there are tons of upsides such as the fire rate, manageable recoil, a good damage range, and one of the best-in-class bullet damage.

With the right upgrades, this weapon can be a beast and a Zombies slayer should you be accurate with it. This weapon, with its all-around best stats, should be the one you prioritize in Zombies mode.

9. PDSW 528

Introduced in MWII and Warzone 2, the PDSW 528 has a lot to prove in Zombies mode and lives up to the challenge gloriously. The primary reason is due to its huge magazine capacity. The magazine capacity is what sets it apart from other ARs and SMGs as it can gun down hordes quite easily without needing a reload.

Time is of the essence in Zombies mode, if you slack off for too long, the numbers might triple. This weapon, undoubtedly will keep those numbers in check for you if you use it right. Plus, the mobility is enough for you to avoid being cornered and eaten alive should you get in a tough spot. The magazine size makes it one of the best guns to use in MW3 zombies.

8. FTAC Siege

A pistol is an unexpected pick for a Zombies mode weapon for sure but this one is not like the others. The FTAC Siege is a special breed and when you have it in your arsenal, it will double your chances of survival. Should you not have any other weapon on this list, the FTAC Siege is a great backup plan. Sure it cannot defeat hordes of enemies just like the PDSW 528 or the Holger, but it is fast and strong enough to keep them off your tail.

It is an automatic pistol with a decent mag size and with decent upgrades, you can make it the ideal backup weapon just until you get a good one that will last you till the end of the map.

7. MTZ 556

This might be an AR but it is best to use in close-quarters combat. It is the most effective when you are up close and personal with the zombies, unlike the other ARs that thrive in medium-range combat. Think of this as the best of both worlds, you can get the speed and mobility of an SMG with the damage of an AR.

It is almost like the Honey Badger from CoD Ghosts or the Chimera from MWII. It is a versatile weapon that is worthy of picking up in the wild should you find it.

6. MCW

The MCW is the meta AR to use in all modes. You will never go wrong if you pick this weapon. It is versatile, has good damage, and manageable recoil. If you are looking for a faster AR with good TTK in close to medium ranges, look no further than the MCW. It is a good weapon regardless of the attachments you put on it.

Whatever the job is, the MCW can get it done. It is versatile enough to be used anywhere and anytime, only to be dethroned by LMGs or perhaps the Ray Gun.

5. SVA 545

With a good range and phenomenal recoil control, this weapon is a versatile weapon. This is the first AR players will unlock in the game and it is a good one to have. It has its flaws but those flaws do not outweigh the good parts of it.

It is the best weapon to use if you are looking to keep the enemy away from you. The ideal close-range weapon, the SVA 545 is one of the best ARs you can use against hordes of the undead.

4. MTZ 762

Moving onto the Battle Rifles, we have the MTZ 762 which is an automatic weapon that is lethal in medium ranges. It is the ideal weapon for Zombies mode because of its balance of power, speed, and control. With hard-hitting 7.62 shots, this weapon can easily dispose of multiple Zombies in a single mag.

Not only that, it has great long-range control so if you want to pick off zombies in range, you can easily hit shots on target. Essentially, it is a more lethal AR disguised as a BR.

3. Ray Gun

This is the zombie destroyer and it has been for years. The ultimate weapon against zombies, the Ray Gun can easily clean up hordes without you having to actively work for it. However, obtaining it can be a bit of a task as getting it in a Mystery Box requires luck. Although, a better option would be to craft it using a schematic.

That being said, the Ray Gun can obliterate both regular zombie hordes and bosses as easily as 1,2,3 so prioritize getting this weapon at the start of every playthrough.

2. Rival 9

The Rival 9 is one of the best guns to use in MW3 zombies no matter what because of its speed and power. Despite being an SMG it is a lethal weapon in medium ranges and the perfect choice for the Zombies mode. You will not only outmaneuver zombies but destroy them from a range where they cannot even touch you. The best weapon to use in close quarters, the Rival 9 can not only help you escape hordes but also destroy them.

It is always a good option to have a high-octane SMG in the Rival 9 in your arsenal because of how effective it can be.

1. Haymaker

As its name suggests, this weapon can lay down a haymaker on the zombie hordes who dare run in your direction. This shotgun is lethal in close ranges and should the zombies make their way into your line of sight, they will be destroyed.

This semi-automatic shotgun is the only thing you need should you lack a good AR or an LMG in the short term. In addition, its rapid-fire rate is going to be useful for dealing damage in quick succession. That being said, we do not advise that you carry this weapon in the end-game.