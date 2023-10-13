The Go-To Cronen Squall Loadout for Most Players in Warzone 2

The Cronen Squall is slightly struggling in the game’s meta. This broken Cronen Squall Loadout in Warzone 2 will set you far apart from all of the other AR users.

In the previous seasons, the Cronen Squall used to be the most used weapon in Warzone 2. In the current meta, we have the Kastov-762, TR-76 Geist, and ISO 45 among others. However, just because a weapon is not meta does not mean it cannot be used or isn’t good.

There are lots of hidden gems in the game yet to be experimented upon and one of them is the former king of the castle. That is why, we are going to take a look at the best Cronen Squall loadout that most content creators and pros use to win in the game. Let us dive right into it.

The Cronen Squall is one of the best weapons in the game if used right. Even though the previous patches nerfed it a lot it can still pump out good damage numbers despite it. The weapon has a good fire rate and mobility for a Battle Rifle. However, the attachments will elevate it to the next level.

We are going to equip some fundamental attachments in addition to the ones that increase the damage and control the weapon. However, if you do not like the Cronen Squall after its nerfs, there are other options you can go for as well. Check out the section below.

Cronen Squall Alternatives in Warzone 2

The Cronen Squall is a good weapon but if you are not a Battle Rifle person in general you can go with the TAQ-56 or the M13B. Even the Kastov 762 has similar characteristics to the Cronen Squall. The Cronen’s biggest flaw is that it has lesser damage numbers than the other BRs out there. However, it can still outperform most of them with good attachments.

However, if you do not want to use the weapon at all and are strictly looking for alternatives then we recommend the above weapons. If you want a faster weapon that also functions as a hybrid, look no further than the Chimera. It is one of the best in the current meta.

Attachment Breakdown

Take a look at the attachments below. They are a blend of fundamental attachments and the ones made to control recoil.

Optic: AIM OP-V4

AIM OP-V4 Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Barrel: HR6.8 Barrel

HR6.8 Barrel Muzzle: Sakin Tread 40

We start off with the best Optic in the game. The AIM OP-V4 does not only have a clear reticle but it also helps with the visual recoil. In addition to that, you can also tune it to suit the range that you want to target. Follow that up with the 50-Round Drum Mag.

The 50-round Drum ensures that you can shoot continuously over longer ranges without running out of ammunition. In addition to that, it also lets you face multiple enemies without the fear of reloading constantly. Follow that up with the FTAC Ripper 56 for recoil stabilization, aiming idle stability and hip-fire accuracy. This lets you be accurate over long ranges.

The HR6.8 Barrel offers a myriad of stat boosts ranging from an increase in bullet velocity and damage range to recoil control and hip-fire accuracy. Finish off the loadout with the Sakin Tread 40 which is going to boost the horizontal and vertical recoil control of the weapon. This will allow you to keep firing over longer ranges without worrying about the recoil.

Secondary: ISO 45

The ISO 45 is the most useful close-range weapon besides the Lockwood 300 in the current meta. It can take on any close to medium-range gunfight with optimum mobility, fire rate, and control. It is one of the most efficient weapons to have and it is the ideal weapon to use in combination with this weapon. Take a look at a sample loadout for the same below.

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Stock : SK-3 Cheetah

: SK-3 Cheetah Magazine: 45 Round Drum

45 Round Drum Rear Grip: EXP Shear

This build is designed to increase the weapon’s mobility and recoil control as much as possible. With this setup, you can face any weapon at close range and emerge victorious. Now, let us take a look at the perk setup.

Perks and Equipment

We will go with a survivability build for the Cronen Squall, take a look at the setup below.

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Tracker

Tracker Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Drill Charge

Drill Charge Tactical: Smoke Grenade

We start off this weapon loadout with Overkill as it lets us carry the ISO 45 as well. Follow that up with the Tracker perk since it lets us see enemy footsteps. This can help in chasing enemies. Fast Hands is another useful perk since it is essential if you are carrying two primary weapons.

It will increase the weapon switching speed, reload speed, and equipment use speed which can be crucial in areas with lots of hostile activities. For the ultimate perk, we will use High Alert since it pulses our screen whenever someone scopes in on us. This will let us quickly scramble to cover without any consequences.

For the Lethal, a Drill Charge is useful for flushing out enemies while a Smoke Grenade is the perfect equipment for survivability and escaping.

Why You Should Use This Cronen Squall Loadout in Warzone 2

This loadout has everything you would want in a long-range loadout in Warzone 2. It has a good weapon with optimal damage, good recoil control, and mobility. In addition, we also will use ISO 45 which will help us in close-range gunfights. The perk setup is the best one for survivability-based loadouts. You can use this for any other AR builds as well.

The Cronen still isn’t the most powerful gun in the game but with this loadout, it can be the most stable at longer ranges while maintaining its damage.