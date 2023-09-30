The Best TR 76 Geist Loadout in Warzone 2 Season 6

The TR 76 Geist is the newest AR in Warzone 2. Although the player base has not gotten a chance to use it properly yet, it is a solid weapon. This guide will look at the best class loadout for the TR 76 Geist in Warzone 2.

Advertisement

The Warzone 2 Meta has changed yet again and at the pinnacle of the list are the new weapon introductions consisting of the TR 76 Geist and the ISO 9mm. However, we do not know as of yet how they will affect the game’s meta.

However, we can start making the best loadouts for them to ensure that the weapons stand out as much as possible. You can check out the best ISO 9mm loadout here. But in terms of the TR 76 Geist, let us take a look at the best weapon loadout for the TR 76 in the Game in this guide.

Advertisement

Contents

The Best TR 76 Geist Loadout in Warzone 2

How to unlock the TR 76 Geist

Attachment Breakdown

Secondary

Perks and Equipment

Why You Should Use This Loadout

The Best TR 76 Geist Loadout in Warzone 2

The ARs in Warzone 2 are balanced after the Season 6 patches. There have been nerfs to certain popular weapons such as the M13B, Kastov 762, and the Signal 50. That gives an opportunity to the other weapons to make themselves known in the meta. Among the worthy candidates, the TR 76 Geist could be a potential top-tier weapon if treated right.

This loadout setup will ensure that the weapon has the fundamental qualities to emerge victorious from a gunfight. We are going to increase the control and damage of the weapon so that it is viable in medium to long ranges. But before we look at the attachments, let us see how you can unlock the weapon.

How to unlock the TR 76 Geist

There are two ways to unlock the TR 76 Geist in the game. Firstly, you can try the traditional way by grinding the Battle Pass and unlocking it through the F7 Sector. Keep in mind, it is a free weapon so you do not have to purchase the Battle Pass to unlock it.

Alternatively, you can access it by unlocking it through DMZ. Drop in, find someone who has the TR 76 or any other blueprint for the weapon, and then exfil. You will then unlock it for Gunsmith.

Advertisement

Attachment Breakdown

Once you unlock the weapon, you can grind for the attachments if you haven’t unlocked most of them already. Here is what we will be using for this loadout.

Optic: Aim OP V-4

Aim OP V-4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Barrel : Bruen Bridle Heavy

Bruen Bridle Heavy Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5

We start off the loadout with the Aim OP V-4 because of its simple reticle which lets us target and track enemies effectively. The FTAC Ripper 56 under barrel is one of the best attachments known for its stability boosts. The attachment provides aiming idle stability, recoil stabilization, and hip fire accuracy.

The 45-Round Mag is going to be useful to combat multiple enemies at the same time. The frequent reloading can be a pain, especially during clutch situations. Follow that up with the Bruen Bridle Heavy Barrel. The Bruen Bridle Heavy is going to help with recoil control, bullet velocity, damage range, and hip-fire accuracy. It is a multi-stat-boosting attachment that will be useful in a myriad of situations.

Finish off the loadout with the ZLR Talon 5 suppressor. The attachment increases the damage range, bullet velocity, and recoil smoothness of the weapon. It also keeps you off the mini-map.

Secondary

A secondary is required to ensure that you do not get caught off guard in close-quarters situations. For this, we recommend going with a primary weapon, particularly an SMG or a Shotgun like the Lockwood 300 which received a huge buff in the Season 6 patch. The choice is yours, both options are equally good.

However, for this particular build, we recommend running the Lachmann Sub. Here is a sample Lachmann Sub loadout that is super effective in close-quarters combat.

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Magazine: 40-round Mag

40-round Mag Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

Lachmann TCG-10 Stock: FT Mobile Stock

FT Mobile Stock Barrel: L38 Falcon 226mm

These attachments are going to make the weapon more agile and stable. You can go with the Lockwood if you want a more lethal weapon.

Perks and Equipment

For the perks and equipment, we are going to use a setup that rewards aggressive and passive gameplay. For that, we are going to form a balanced perk loadout. Take a look.

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: High Alert

High Alert Lethal Equipment: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Tactical Equipment: Flashbang

We start off with Overkill because it is going to let us keep a primary weapon as a secondary. This results in equipping a Lachmann Sub or a Lockwood 300 as a backup. Follow that up with Double Time. It lengthens the duration of the tactical sprint and increases the crouch movement speed by 30%.

Fast Hands are going to help us switch weapons quickly. It also increases the reload speed and equipment use speed. High Alert will keep us away from stray bullets as it will notify us when an enemy is aiming at us. A Throwing Knife is going to help us finish off enemies quickly while the Flashbang is useful in initiating gunfights. It can help you gain an advantage against multiple enemies.

You can replace the lethal and tactical with a Drill Charge and Smoke Grenade respectively.

Why You Should Use This Loadout

This loadout offers a good attachment setup for the TR 76 Geist to shine. The attachments cater to its firepower and control in longer ranges. For agility, you have the Lachmann Sub. For closer ranges and when facing enemies inside buildings, we recommend switching to your SMG. In addition, the perk setup promotes passive-aggressive gameplay with Double Time and Fast Hands.

For survivability, we have High Alert. In addition to that, we have the lethal and tactical for aggression and assist in quickly finishing off enemies. In conclusion, the TR 76 Geist combined with the Lachmann Sub is the perfect setup for infiltration.