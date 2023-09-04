Unobserved DMZ Mission Warzone 2 Guide: Shadow Company Faction Mission

Players will encounter the ‘Unobserved’ mission in DMZ mode in Warzone 2 by advancing to Tier 3 in the Shadow Company Faction missions. This short guide will look at how you can complete it.

The DMZ mode is full of interesting missions that are fun to complete and provide an objective-based mission progression system that Call of Duty is known for. There are multiple factions looking to establish control over the DMZ and they want your help in doing so.

Naturally, each faction will have different means. That is where the DMZ missions come in. These missions are objectives given to you by a myriad of factions. Incidentally, this guide will look at the ‘Unobserved’ faction mission in the game and see how you can complete it.

Contents

Unobserved Shadow Company Faction Mission: Everything You Need to Know

Tier, Objectives, and Rewards

How to Complete The Mission

(You can refer to the video above for visual aid)

The Unobserved Mission is part of the Shadow Company and is one of the most intuitive missions out there. The objectives are simple but the execution will take you a while. Naturally, the DMZ missions are the ones we recommend you do with friends because you will have to deal with AI, enemy operators, and the mission’s objective simultaneously and that is not easy.

However, to complete the mission, we will need to understand its objective and figure out the easiest path to completing it. There are rewards for completing it as well. Let us take a look at the mission background and then move on to how you can complete it.

The Unobserved Mission is for the Shadow Company Faction and you will find it when you reach Tier 3 of the said Faction. Let us look at the objectives and the rewards for the mission.

Unobserved Mission Information Rewards: Through the Window Player Card and 10,000 XP Objectives Find a Disguise and Equip It Find and Acquire a code from a Konni radio by Interacting with it from a stronghold while wearing your Disguise Use the code acquired from the Konni radio to open a locked closet in the Destroyed Zaya Observatory and then exfil a laptop from the facility



Now that we know what to do, let us see how you can do it.

How to Complete The Mission

First, you will need to find a Disguise. It is a Field Upgrade you can search around and get. The highest spawn rate for these field upgrades is inside Duffel Bags, caches, and loot boxes. That is why, we recommend searching everywhere, in each building to find them. It should not take you too long to find one. Once you find one, equip it and collect, ammo, equipment, and more. You will need it because there will be tons of AI soldiers in the stronghold.

How to Acquire the Konni Radio Codes

Now, let us see how you can get the Konni Radio Codes.

First, make your way over to any Buy Station and purchase a Stronghold Key.

Once you do, infiltrate any Stronghold with the Disguise on. Even though you have a Disguise, enemies will attack you. Eliminate them and look for a radio.

You can usually find these radios on top of chairs, tables, or other elevated furniture.

Interact with the Radio and write down the code. You are ready to move on to the next step.

Now, it is time to complete the third part of the mission which is to infiltrate the Zaya Observatory to find the laptop.

How to Find the Zaya Observatory Closet to Extract the Laptop

This part of the mission can be a little complicated if you haven’t explored this area but it is certainly not impossible. Let us see how you can navigate it.

Get inside the Zaya Observatory through the Underground Tunnels.

Look for a wall with A2 marked on it.

When you do find the wall with A2 on it, look towards the opposite end of it, where you will find a door.

Go inside the door and navigate to the end of the Hallway.

From there, turn left and go inside the room.

Search the room thoroughly, your objective is to find a door with a keypad on it.

Enter the code that you received through the Konni Radio

Make your way beyond the door and find the laptop you are looking for

Once you do, get out of the facility and onto an Exfil point to extract and complete the mission

The best part about this mission is that it is straightforward, although a little time-consuming. However, the rewards for these faction missions are quite good. If you liked this DMZ guide perhaps you’d like some of our other Warzone 2 content. Click here to check them out and stay tuned at The SportsRush.