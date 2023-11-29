Valorant Convergence hosts closed qualifiers for the upcoming main event

Riot Games set their steps in India to bring out the best esports talents from the sub-continent. They are hosting the country’s first-ever international Valorant esports tournament, dubbed “Convergence.” The event will take place from December 14 to 17, at Manpho Convention Center in Bangalore.

The American game developers have joined hands with the Chinese tech giant Lenovo to host this upcoming Indian esports tournament. Riot Games has promised to promote the local teams on an international stage. Many Indian esports professionals would be able to compete against teams from across the Pacific, EMEA, and the Americas.

However, before the main event, the Indian teams must compete against one another in a closed qualifier to earn a spot in the main event. The India Closed Qualifiers will begin on November 30, with six elite teams from the region competing in a Double-elimination format, including Global Esports, FUT, Furia, Vitality, and GenG.

What do the organizers have to say about the India Closed Qualifiers?

Sukamal Pegu, Esports Lead, India & South Asia, Riot Games is “super excited” about the upcoming India Closed Qualifiers. He believes that this esports event will provide a great opportunity for the elite local teams to showcase their skills and clash against some of the best pro Valorant teams in the world.

“The goal behind Convergence is to grow esports talent in India and the qualifiers are a testament to the hyperlocal opportunities we are creating for our VALORANT community in the region.“

Chandrika Jain, the Director of Marketing at Lenovo India, claimed they have been trying to reach out to the gaming audience via the competitive esports scene. The Chinese tech giant is well aware of the popularity of this first-person hero shooter in this South-Asian country. Jain hopes to host a great esports event with Lenovo’s support.

“With our portfolio of great gaming products on Legion and LOQ, we feel it’s a great way for Lenovo to be seen and experienced by relevant younger TG who we believe will be glad that we are able to bring a great esports event to India.”

Where to watch the Valorant Convergence?

Valorant fans would be able to watch the upper bracket and lower bracket finals, as well as a grand finale of India Closed Qualifiers on The Esports Club’s YouTube Channel. The entire closed qualifier event will be livestreamed there on November 29.

As for the main event happening in Banglore since November 14 will be live streamed in English on Riot’s Pacific Channel. Meanwhile, the local audience who would like to watch it in Hindi can head over to Riot’s South Asia Channel. Moreover, The Esports Club will also cover the main event besides the closed qualifiers.

Fans can also watch theValorant Convergence action in person, as there would be free and premium tickets will be available soon. The officials claim the ticketing details would be soon made public.

Riot Games recently commemorated the one-year anniversary of Valorant’s first Indian agent Harbor with a beach clean-up with the Indian gaming community. So, it would be interesting to see how this first-ever Indian Valorant tournament turns out to be.