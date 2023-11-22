Valorant Convergence: Riot Games hosts their first international esports tournament in India showing their commitment to the growing industry

Riot Games is currently one of the biggest names in the esports industry with League of Legends and Valorant in the forefront. Ever since Valorant’s release, the game has only taken off in the right direction, turning millions of heads toward the work Riot Games does on a daily basis. And the company received massive applause for sticking to their roots which is a constant shift of meta.

Since its release, the game has grown in magnitude with several new and old esports professionals from the first-person shooter (FPS) genre flocking in to try their luck in this new esports environment. And the journey has been amazing. For both international and Indian fanbase. Big names like Global Esports, Revenant Esports, and Velocity Gaming making their names in the global market through sheer performance, showing the might of Indian players.

And to pay homage and show commitment to the growth of this industry in India, Riot Games is bringing their first-ever international esports tournament in the country. Valorant Convergence will feature many exciting teams from both India and the global esports scene.

Riot Games looks to embolden esports culture in India through Valorant Convergence

As stated earlier, Valorant Convergence is going to be the next step in Riot Games’ agenda to help strengthen the Valorant esports scene in India. The amount of love shown by the Indian community has shown Riot that it is a growing market. And with this tournament, they look to establish a standard for Indian players looking to thrive in the esports community.

Riot Games brings this tournament in collaboration with The Esports Club. The tournament will take place from 14th December to 17th December 2023 at the Manpho Convention Center in Bangalore.

The Esports Lead, India & South Asia, Riot Games, Sukamal Pegu said this,

Convergence is us at Riot saying thanks to our amazing fans in India, who have supported us since the launch of VALORANT in 2020. We have also since grown the India team to deliver such hyperlocal experiences to our players here. With Convergence, Indian fans will finally get to see some of their favorite VALORANT athletes perform in person and also interact with them off-stage. It will be a perfect ending to the 2023 VCT season and we are just getting started here in India for such international

events.

Even Vamsi Krishna, Founder and Managing Director at The Esports Club had to add this out of excitement for such a massive escapade,

We are excited to partner with Riot Games to introduce their first ever international VALORANT tournament to the gaming community in India. This event will not only enhance the esports experiences in the country but also elevate India's presence on the global gaming stage.

Valorant Convergence does come as a huge opportunity for Indian esports enthusiasts to come together and build a bond with the community. It will also help showcase the outreach and opportunities one can have in the esports community in India. Over the years, Riot Games looked to bolster the Indian gaming community. Be it through the release of Harbor, an Indian Agent, bringing forth the Lotus map, or simply commemorating the third anniversary of Valorant in India with Bharat Valorant celebrations. This is simply just the beginning.

Teams that are coming to Valorant Convergence

Apart from the structure of a usual esports tournament, Valorant Convergence will feature many internationally recognized Valorant teams coming on the big stage. The likes of Global Esports, FUT Esports, Furia, Vitality, and GenG will be present there over the course of the tournament. More information will be revealed over time regarding the tournament and we will be updating this list accordingly.