The Best M13B Loadout in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded

The M13B has become the best AR due to Season 5 Reloaded patches and is active in all modes including DMZ. This piece will look at the best M13B loadout for the weapon that makes it unstoppable in medium ranges.

The Season 5 Reloaded patches brought lots of changes to the meta and balanced out the SMGs. In addition, it brought old weapons such as the RPK, the RAPP-H, and the M13B back into the limelight. Hence, the M13B has become one of the most picked weapons both by casual players and content creators alike.

The AR has a lot of strong points and decent stats to support this rise in popularity. The Season 5 Reloaded patches gave huge buffs to the M13B and nerfed other meta weapons. Now that it is one of the best weapons in the game, we are going to make it even more powerful with this class loadout. Let’s get started.

The M13B is one of the best weapons to use in the current meta due to the various buffs it received in the recent Season 5 Reloaded update. It received an all-damage multiplier increase which makes it a stronger choice. Its speed is better than most ARs and it can rival SMGs really well. That is the reason why we will build it up for damage.

In this loadout, we will aim to maximize its damage and ensure you can land shots on target. The weapon has good control and does not need specific attachments to increase its accuracy. It currently has a pick rate of 25% which is the highest we have seen in the past two seasons. Let us take a look at how beginners can unlock this weapon.

How to Unlock the M13B in Warzone 2

You can unlock the M13B by dropping into DMZ and defeating the Chemist boss. After you defeat them, pick up their M13B and exfil to unlock it. The DMZ mode is a convenient source for you to unlock other weapons as well. This is the fastest and most convenient way to unlock the weapon.

Alternatively, you can find the M13B on another player’s body and exfil it to obtain it in Gunsmith. After that, you will need to grind for attachments if you haven’t already.

Attachment Breakdown

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 60 Round Mag

60 Round Mag Barrel: 14″ Bruen Echelon

14″ Bruen Echelon Muzzle: Harbinger D20

We start off with the Aim OP-V4 which is going to improve the visual recoil of the weapon and give you a clear Optic that provides easy tracking. Follow that up with the FTAC Ripper 56 which will provide us with enough stability to manage the recoil of the weapon. It provides hip-fire accuracy, aiming idle stability and recoil stabilization.

The M13B’s recoil is easy to control. The FTAC Ripper provides some extra control. Along with that, we will use a 60-round mag so we can fight multiple enemies at the same time. It also helps in finishing off downed enemies almost immediately. To increase the damage of the weapon further, we will equip a Barrel and a Muzzle.

The 14” Bruen Echelon will give us increased hip-fire accuracy, bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil control. This makes the weapon stronger and more accurate. Finish off the loadout with the Harbinger D20 muzzle. It provides further damage range and bullet velocity. In addition, it suppresses the weapon and smoothens recoil. All of these attachments combined make the gun easy to control and lethal over range.

Secondary

The M13B is made for medium to long-range gunfights. Although it does decently in close ranges, we recommend a second faster weapon that has a lower TTK. That is why, we recommend going with the Lachmann Sub or the ISO 45 for this particular weapon loadout.

Build the weapon of your choosing for speed. The SMGs are best when you can run around with them. In addition, you can immediately switch to them if you have run out of ammo. You can also use a shotgun if you are comfortable.

Perks and Equipment

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Drill Charge

Drill Charge Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Overkill is going to help us carry around an SMG so that we can easily switch to it when we need to tackle close-range gunfights. Follow that up with Double Time since it lengthens the duration of the tactical sprint. This makes it useful when you need to get to the safe zone or away from enemies.

The Bonus Perk is going to be Fast Hands. It helps when you need to quickly switch to your SMG or back. In addition, it increases the reload speed and equipment use speed as well. High Alert is going to be the Ultimate Perk. It is the best perk when it comes to survivability. The screen will flash yellow when you are being targeted by an enemy. This allows you to quickly scramble to cover.

For the lethal, we recommend going with a Drill Charge to flush out enemies and for tactical, a Smoke Grenade will help in escaping or may prove useful when reviving your teammates.

Why You Should Use This Loadout

This loadout has everything you need ranging from firepower to speed. The M13B is perfect for long-range firefights while your SMG is going to be crucial in close-range. In addition, the perk setup is perfect as a mix of survivability and aggression. The same goes for the equipment.

Combine all of these components and you have the perfect loadout no matter the game mode. That is all you need to know about this M13B loadout. If you liked it, perhaps you’d like some of our other ones. Click here to check them out and stay tuned to The SportsRush for more Warzone 2 content!