What are G’s caches in GTA Online?

This week, the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update added a few more sources of income to the game. Three new sources of daily “collectibles” were added to the game, allowing players to get a fair bit of money for minimal effort. These additions were G’s Caches, Street Dealers, and Daily Stash Houses. The location of all three opportunities changes daily, and each provides a different reward. Here’s what G’s Caches pay out.

All about G’s caches in GTA Online

G’s Caches are a type of daily dead drop that contain money and supplies like snacks and ammo. There are 15 locations where they can spawn on the map, and where it will appear changes on a day-to-day basis. Usually, G’s Caches carry around $7k to $10k along with ammunition and a few snacks. For this week, G’s Caches carry 50% extra money and RP for players who collect them, bringing their payout to around $16k on average.

Players can identify G’s Cache’s on the map by looking for a purple crate icon that has a ‘?’ symbol at the center. The location is an approximate radius, and players will have to explore a bit to find it. After collecting the drop, players could either instantly attract a 2-star wanted level, or walk away scot-free. Once collected, no other G’s Caches will show up on the map until the next day. G’s Caches also give out the following rewards until March 1:

Collect G’s Cache once to receive the Camo Roses Slab Canvas shoes.

Collect G’s Cache 10 times to receive the Red SC Dragon Embroidered pants.

What else is new this week?

The Eclipse Blvd. Garage was added to GTA Online this week, bringing a 50-car garage for players to stash their rides in. The addition of a new garage was also paired with a limited-time car called the Toundra Panthere. After February 22, 2023, the Panthere will no longer be available for purchase.

