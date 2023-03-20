When will Diablo 4 Beta end? Date and time revealed

The Diablo 4 early access beta commenced on March 17, 2023. The beta was supposed to run for the weekend and would come to an end on March 20, 2023. While the early access ends soon, the question of when will Diablo 4 Beta end remains.

In the coming week, everyone will be able to play the open beta version of the game ahead of its full release on June 6, 2023.

When does Diablo 4 beta access come to an end?

The #DiabloIV Open Beta Early Access ends tomorrow at 12PM PDT. Pre-purchase to play today before it’s over: https://t.co/cv01dfA5Tt pic.twitter.com/VjZQe4KccW — Diablo (@Diablo) March 19, 2023

The Diablo 4 Beta version is currently available for early access. The following week will have an open Beta for everyone. Here are the dates and timing for both the Beta version access.

Early Access to the open beta begins March 17 at 9 a.m. PDT and concludes March 20 at 12 p.m. PDT .

and concludes . The open beta begins March 24 at 9 a.m. PDT and concludes March 27 at 12 p.m. PDT.

This unique opportunity will give players an early look at the game. At the same time, it will also help the developers get feedback on the game’s performance and what could be changed before launch.

#DiabloIV beta, complete! Finished the campaign content available, level 23 so I qualify for the wolf pup cosmetic…and got completed murdered by Ashava. All in all, it was an incredible beta and just makes the wait for launch so much harder.@Diablo pic.twitter.com/czYs8hGd7a — Robin (@SpectreRobin) March 19, 2023

Open beta access rewards

Players who have completed the beta and reached a particular level will be eligible to get three rewards. These are the benefits:

Initial Casualty Title : earned by reaching Kyovashad with one character.

: earned by reaching Kyovashad with one character. Early Voyager Title : earned by reaching Level 20 on one character.

: earned by reaching Level 20 on one character. Beta Wolf Pack Cosmetic Item: earned by reaching Level 20 on one character.

Players will officially be able to play the game once it is launched in June. The ones who have earned their rewards will be able to claim them after the game is launched. In addition to this, Blizzard has revealed the trailer of the game, which shows what else could be done in the game.

In the beta, players will battle demons, complete quests and collect loot. Once launched, the game will be available on Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. It is not clear whether the game is available on Switch or not.