Xbox Insiders Reveals Plans to Resurrect Decade-Old IP, Fans Have an Unexpected Reaction

Sony is definetly a force to reckon with in the gaming industry, and it has only been possible because of the high-quality PlayStation catalog it offers. The Japanese giants have a plethora of games at their disposal to attract fans. Meanwhile, Xbox plans to improve its library, as there are plans to resurrect decade-old IPs. However, their plans for releasing these rumored games aren’t what fans wanted.

Advertisement

On the latest Infinite Podcast by YouTube channel Riskit4theBiskit, an Xbox insider revealed Xbox’s plans for an upcoming video game title. He claimed, “It wouldn’t be shocking to find out that an old IP over the last ten years will be revived. Now, here you know it will be revived and will be coming to multiple ecosystems. And, it is an Xbox IP that will be released everywhere.”

Advertisement

The Xbox CEO Phil Spencer revealed last year that they are planning to bring back fan-favorite classics. Moreover, the American giants have acquired multiple studios like Bethesda and Activision Blizzard in recent years, which has gotten them access to some incredibly famous and beloved game series. So, it might not be surprising for them to play these excellent cards they have in their hands. However, what worries the fans is how they would be using them.

Fans aren’t in favor of witnessing Xbox IPs release on other platforms

One of the most frequent complaints from Xbox enthusiasts was the lack of content exclusivity. The American giants plan to continue releasing their titles across multiple platforms, including the rumored decade-old IPs they plan to resurrect. Fans are not pleased with this decision, as the rivals PlayStation have been strict in their policies. The Japanese giants don’t let their AAA studios release games on other platforms.

Despite Xbox planning to continue releasing their games across different platforms, the rumor about them resurrecting some classics should be joyous news for fans as they would get to enjoy some of their classics in a new form. However, the rumor didn’t create much hype among the fans. They are instead doubting the Xbox insiders about the credibility of this report.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/dizzy1v/status/1746325086997479927?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Drdeku_PhD/status/1746333665238360255?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/John117Jackson/status/1746325810238181795?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/madwolph1/status/1746354851389575185?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Fans claim that many people have recently pretended to be Xbox insiders and spread fake rumors to gain attention. It’s hardly unexpected that fans reacted in this way, given how frequently video game leaks turn out to be false. As a result, we always suggest fans to treat leaks with caution. The reports that Xbox is preparing to bring back old classics may be genuine, as Phil Spencer has shared such plans in the past.