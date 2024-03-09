Xbox’s Future Plans: Fans Claim the Gaming Media Is Trying Hard to Push the “Xbox Is Dead” Narrative Despite Having No Solid Proof

The console war is possibly entering the next stage with Sony claiming the PlayStation 5 is near the end of its life cycle and Nintendo planning to release the rumored Switch 2. Meanwhile, Xbox has been silent about its successor for Seris X and S, which gave rise to the idea that the American giants are leaving the console war. However, Xbox fans believe this is just a tailored narrative being spread by gaming media houses.



GeneralMLD, a renowned Xbox content creator, recently took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share how the American giants are currently working on their next generation of consoles. From the tweet, we also got to know that Xbox didn’t yet plan to announce the console, but the ongoing negative media forced them to share the information.

The Xbox content creator further criticized those who are comparing Xbox to Sega. In response to these negative critics, GeneralMLD asked fans to compare the lifetime sales of Dreamcast to Xbox. Other fans have also shared their disappointment at the “Xbox is Dead” narrative, which they claim is being pandered to without any proof. They also pointed out how media houses are even taking into consideration the opinion of non-Xbox-related people on this matter.

What is the Gaming Media’s narrative about Xbox’s Future?

Lately, most gaming media houses have been speculating on Xbox’s departure from the console market. After CEO Phil Spencer shared their plans for the Game Pass and the active development of cloud gaming, many believed the American giants are transitioning into a service provider from a console maker.

Despite owning major studios like Activision Blizzard and Bethesda, Xbox doesn’t have any plans to release exclusive titles and is determined to make its games available across multiple platforms. These reports further fanned the rumors that “Xbox is Dead”. Many believed that the American giants wouldn’t be able to compete with PlayStation and Nintendo, as they don’t have exclusives to offer a unique experience



Moreover, Microsoft buying major studios in the past few years to give up on their console also doesn’t make much sense. So, the American giants might not actually be out of the console war. Instead, they might be planning on multiple projects as a console maker and a service provider. Nevertheless, we will keep fans updated with all upcoming Xbox projects.

