The Best Weapon Loadouts in Warzone 2 To Use for the Haunting Event

The Haunting Event in Warzone 2 is out, and fans are quite excited to be a part of it. This guide will look at the best loadouts in Warzone 2 for the Haunting Event.

Advertisement

It is nearly time for players to transition over to MW3 but there is still a little bit of fun to be had in Warzone 2. With the release of the Haunting Event, things are sure to pick up. That is why, we will take a look at the best loadouts you can use in the event so you can do better than the rest.

In this piece, we are going to break down two different loadouts filled with four different meta weapons in Warzone 2. We will also look at a perk and equipment setup you can use for the same in the event. Without further ado, let us dive right into it.

Advertisement

Contents

The Best Weapon Loadouts to use for the Haunting Event in Warzone 2

Loadout #1: TAQ-56 and BAS-P

TAQ-56 Attachment Breakdown

BAS-P Attachment Breakdown

Loadout#2: Kastov 762 and Lachmann Sub

Kastov 762 Attachment Breakdown

Lachmann Sub Attachment Breakdown

Perks and Equipment

The Best Weapon Loadouts to use for the Haunting Event in Warzone 2

The Haunting Event will bring you lots of challenges since you not only will have to face zombies but also the enemies who are planning to take you down. That is why, it is important for you to have loadouts in Warzone 2 that are going to be effective against the toughest of zombies and have enough TTK to dispatch enemies easily.

Therefore, we are going to use all the strongest meta weapons, namely the TAQ-56 coupled with the BAS-P and the Kastov 762 coupled with the Lachmann Sub. This will ensure that you have the best loadouts to use no matter the situation.

Loadout #1: TAQ-56 and BAS-P

For the first loadout, we are going to use the TAQ-56 and the BAS-P. Combined, these weapons are fairly accurate and highly dangerous due to their fire rate. You will have to equip the Overkill perk to get both of them but we are going to take a look at that in the perks and equipment section of this guide.

For now, let us break down each weapon’s characteristics, strengths, and weaknesses and see what it can do better than the other choices in the meta.

TAQ-56

The TAQ-56 is one of the best weapons to use irrespective of the meta because of its accuracy, damage, and stability over ranges. However, it still plays second fiddle to the Kastov 762 which is at the top of the meta. Still, the TAQ-56 should not be underestimated as this weapon is easier to use in comparison even for newer players.

Advertisement

The fire rate is good for an AR and the damage is something you cannot gloss over. With an extended magazine, it would be quite easy to knock multiple enemies out in the longer ranges. That being said, we are going to build this weapon up for damage, and stability and better its fundamentals through our loadout. Check it out below.

Attachment Breakdown

Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Barrel: 17.5” Tundra Pro

17.5” Tundra Pro Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 60-Round Magazine

60-Round Magazine Optic: Aim OP-V4

We start off the loadout with the Echoless-80 Muzzle. With this attachment, you can increase the bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil smoothness of the weapon. This will help in boosting the TTK of the weapon. In addition, it also suppresses the weapon so that we disappear from the minimap when shooting.

We will also use the 17.5” Tundra Pro Barrel. This attachment increases the damage range of the weapon further in addition to boosting the bullet velocity and hip-fire accuracy. For more control of the weapon and stability over range, we are going to equip the FTAC Ripper 56. The Underbarrel offers recoil stabilization, aiming idle stability and hip-fire accuracy so that the weapon is controllable in both long and short ranges.

We will also equip a 60-round Drum to have excess ammo should we need to fight multiple enemies. Finish off the loadout with an Aim OP-V4 Optic for better sightlines. You can use any other Optic of your choice for this as well.

BAS-P

Moving right along to our Secondary Primary, we are going with the BAS-P. Throughout the life cycle of Warzone 2, the BAS-P kept crawling in and out of the meta. However, it is one of the best SMGs to use regardless due to the control it gives players and how user-friendly it is.

Our goal with this loadout is to increase the mobility and stability of the weapon since it has good damage and TTK for an SMG. Let us take a look at the weapon loadout for the BAS-P.

Attachment Breakdown

Muzzle: Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider

Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider Barrel: 6.5” Bruen Drake

6.5” Bruen Drake Stock: Bruen Flash V4 Stock

Bruen Flash V4 Stock Magazine: 50-Round Drum

50-Round Drum Laser: 1mW Quick Fire Laser

This is a pretty standard loadout for the BAS-P to enhance its overall strengths. First, we will use the Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider to hide the muzzle flash of the weapon and steady the recoil. Then, the 6.5” Bruen Drake will help with hip-fire accuracy, movement speed, and ADS speed. All of these are essential in close-range engagements.

For the Stock, we recommend using the Bruen Flash V4 since it provides a myriad of boosts. It increases ADS speed, sprint speed, crouch movement speed and aim walking speed. All of these combined will make you the fastest SMG player in the lobby. Follow that up with the 50-Round Magazine as insurance against reloading mid-fight.

Finish off the loadout with the 1mW Quick Fire Laser which is going to bring the ADS speed of the weapon to the max. With these boosts in movement speeds, you can be aggressive most of the time and still hang back and shoot enemies in longer ranges with the TAQ-56. These two loadouts have good synergy as well.

Loadout#2: Kastov 762 and Lachmann Sub

Now, for our second loadout, we are going to use two weapons which are at the apex of the weapon chain in Warzone 2 currently. Firstly, we are going to use the Kastov 762 as the long-range weapon and the Lachmann Sub for its close-range reliability. Both of these weapons complement each other really well and are what’s popular in the meta right now.

For this particular loadout, the aim is to negate the weaknesses of the weapon as much as possible so that it does not hamper the weapon’s strengths. Let us analyze both of these weapons.

Kastov 762

We start off the loadout with the Kastov 762 since it has a lot of firepower. The best part about this weapon is all of that damage can be controlled using simple attachments that do not take anything out of the weapon. In addition, our goal is to improve the fundamentals by giving the weapon a better Optic and an extended magazine.

The Kastov 762 inherently has good firepower and controllable recoil, but it can struggle with speed in close ranges. Luckily, for that, we have the Lachmann Sub so we can effectively double down on recoil control and damage.

Attachment Breakdown

Muzzle: Sakin Tread 40

Sakin Tread 40 Barrel: KAS-10 584mm Barrel

KAS-10 584mm Barrel Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Magazine: 40-Round Magazine

For a muzzle, instead of a damage-boosting one, we are going to opt for something that controls the recoil of the weapon. That is why, the Sakin Tread 40 is an excellent choice for this purpose. The attachment boosts the horizontal and vertical recoil control of the weapon so that you can land shots over the longest of ranges.

Follow that up with the KAS-10 584mm Barrel. This Barrel increases the ADS speed and movement speed of the weapon so that is faster than most ARs in medium-range gunfights. For stable visual recoil and visual tracking, we are going to use the Aim OP-V4. Now, to increase the bullet velocity of the weapon, we are going to use the 7.62 High Velocity Ammunition.

Finish off the loadout with the 40-Round Magazine since we need more bullets to face multiple enemies at the same time. An extended magazine is a must-have attachment in any AR or SMG loadout since they tend to run out of ammo pretty quickly.

Lachmann Sub

We will use the Lachmann Sub as a Secondary Primary to the Kastov 762. It is the definite meta weapon right now due to its close-range lethality and fire rate. The Lachmann Sub has always been at the apex of Warzone 2 because of how easy it is to use and several other factors that influence its pick rate.

Just like the BAS-P, we are going to build this weapon for speed, mobility, stability, and fundamental usage. Take a look at the attachments below.

Attachment Breakdown

Barrel: L38 Falcon 226mm

L38 Falcon 226mm Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: FT Mobile Stock

FT Mobile Stock Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10 Rear Grip

Lachmann TCG-10 Rear Grip Magazine: 40-Round Mag

It is crucial to equip the weapon with the attachments that boost its strengths. That is why we will target speed with the L38 Falcon 226mm Barrel. The attachment increases the ADS and movement speed of the weapon so that you can run circles around the enemies. Follow that up with the VLK LZR 7MW Laser.

This laser increases the ADS, sprint to fire, and aiming stability of the weapon so that you can shoot faster and more controllable bursts. The FT Mobile Stock is a great option to get a myriad of stat boosts that help the weapon become faster in battle. This attachment increases the sprint speed, ADS speed, aim walking speed, and crouch movement speed.

With this stock, you will be agile in all situations of a gunfight. The Lachmann TCG-10 Rear Grip is exclusively present to control the recoil of the weapon. The Lachmann Sub has a decent amount of kick to it, with this attachment, you can easily shoot this weapon in medium ranges as well.

Finish off the loadout with the 40-Round Extended Mag to finish off enemies after taking them down. Not to mention it’s convenient to have more ammo in the clip.

Perks and Equipment

Perk 1 : Overkill

: Overkill Perk 2 : Double Time

: Double Time Bonus Perk : Fast Hands

: Fast Hands Ultimate Perk : High Alert

: High Alert Lethal : Drill Charge

: Drill Charge Tactical: Smoke Grenade

For the first perk, we will go for Overkill since we will need the SMGs for close-range engagements. Follow that up with Double Time since it is going to increase the duration of the tactical sprint. This will help us get to safety or chase enemies when they are low on health. Then for the bonus perk, we recommend going for Fast Hands since it increases the weapon switch speed.

You will need the increased weapon switch speed in closer ranges when you need to switch to your SMG. In addition, it also increases the reload speed and equipment use speed. The best ultimate perk to use for this loadout is High Alert since it will boost your survivability by pulsing your vision every time an enemy has you in their sights.

For the equipment, we recommend going with the Drill Charge as your lethal and the Smoke Grenade as your tactical. The former can flush out enemies while the latter is good in keeping you safe during extreme situations. These perks combined with the two loadouts above will safely help you cruise through the Haunting in Warzone 2.