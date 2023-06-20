xQc to host Breaking Bad watch party during Kick Movie Night

Since xQc shifted to Kick, he promised to experiment more with his content. Less than a week of streaming on the platform, xQc has planned a treat for his audience.

xQc was majorly known for hosting Just Chatting streams and playing games on Twitch. Since he’s moved to Kick now, one of the biggest streamers on the platform is looking to host many watch parties.

For the unversed, a watch party is when a streamer/content creator broadcasts an event that people can watch together.

For his first Movie Night on Kick, the streamer plans to stream the top-rated show Breaking Bad.

xQc to have a Breaking Bad watch party on Kick

During his live stream on Kick, the former Overwatch pro announced that he would be hosting a movie night on Kick, and the audience could join him to watch the popular Netflix show Breaking Bad. He said:

“Tomorrow… We are are planning to do a Breaking Bad demo. We will give that a run there… For Movie Night”

Since he is trying something new on the stream, he was skeptical about his decision and wondered if the chat would stick around to watch the show with him and said:

“We will see if chat likes it”

He then explained briefly how he’d been a fan of the show, had seen it over three times in its entirety, and had seen half of it during his fourth run.

“I’ve watched it three and a half times… So yeah… I’ve watched it a bunch of times, and we will see if chat…”

That Breaking Bad connection

Well, the streamer not only admires the show but he’s also had a bit of a past with the show. Not long ago, Hank Schrader, who Dean Norris plays, decided to prank xQc.

This would be a shock for many, but Dean Norris is also in the business of sending people personalized messages for a fee. Here is what the video message said:

“xQc, this is Adept’s lawyer, sending this message to you, to remind you that the Mclaren isn’t yours bucko! Also, your last three relationships with women did not work out, maybe try some of those F*mboys you like so much instead. Get the juice!”

While xQc did laugh it off on the stream, it might have caught him off guard, and for a few seconds, the streamer did feel very uncomfortable.

However, the audience had a gala time watching the video clip and xQc’s reaction to it.

Whether or not xQc’s audience likes the new streaming content will only be reflected by how many numbers tomorrow’s stream pulls for him.

With relaxed streaming regulations on Kick, many content and ideas become open for any creator, not just xQc.