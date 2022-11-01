God of War Ragnarok : Will it Come to PC?

God of War Ragnarok is another Santa Monica entry that has fans excited. Unfortunately, it is showing no signs of coming to PC.

Kratos has a long way to go before coming to PC in his latest adventure, God of War: Ragnarok. The story will tackle the apocalyptic event of the same name, marking the end of the world in Norse Mythology.

The God of War series, including the Greek Pantheon, has had commercial success. However, all of the games except the new God of War are limited to Playstation Consoles.

However, that does not mean it will stay like that. With the release of God of War for PC, there is hope for fans to get all other games as well.

Will Fans Ever Get God of War Ragnarok for PC?



There is no announcement for the game to release on PC. However, Playstation is expanding its library and ensuring PCs get the best titles. Some great examples would be the latest Uncharted 4: Legacy of Thieves collection, Spiderman: Remastered, Spiderman: Miles Morales, and so much more.

If these great titles are an indication, we would say that the future for PC players in terms of Playstation titles is looking bright. However, it is guaranteed that the release of God of War Ragnarok to PC Ports will take at least a couple of years (just like God of War).

Even The Last of Us Part 1 is coming to PC, and Sony is supposedly running the market on PC ports. It would surprise fans if this Ragnarok DIDN’T come to PC. But for the port, the fans will need to wait approximately three to four years after it releases.

The wait will be the same as the Prequel port. But it is a guarantee that there will be a port. Why? Because it is too much of a significant opportunity to miss. God of War is loved by all gamers and not just Playstation fans.

Putting the Port for Ragnarok is going to lead Sony to make profits on an unprecedented scale. All we have to do is wait and see. God of War: Ragnarok releases on the 9th of November this year.