2009 Masters Champion Out Of The Masters After US Visa Denied

Angel Cabrera of Villa Allende, Cordoba, Argentina, tees off at the 10th hole during the first day of the Chubb Classic, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Lely Resort in Lely, Florida. Ndn 0213 Ja Chubb Classic 066

The 2009 Masters Champion Angel Cabrera will be missing out on the 2024 edition after his US visa was temporarily denied. He returned to professional golf just last year after 30 months of imprisonment on charges of domestic assault, illegal intimidation, and theft.

Earlier in January, the chairman of Augusta National, Fred Ridley. said that the 54-year-old Argentine would be allowed back to play the 2024 Masters. He did say that the Argentine had to struggle with his visa to enter the tournament.

Manuel Tagle, the longtime friend and agent of Angle Cabrera, sent an email to Golfweek to inform that his client will not be playing at the upcoming first major of the year.

“More information has been requested and will be provided to the embassy shortly. Final decision on the visa will take no less than 8 to 10 weeks. He will not be at The Masters.”

When Angel Cabrera Wished To Relive His Masters Memories

In 2009, Cabrera had to face Chad Campbell and Kenny Perry in a three-way playoff to win his first green jacket at Augusta National. He comfortably defeated them to win his second major and first Masters title. Later on, he got tied with a player, Adam Scott, in a playoff match in the 2013 edition. However, he lost to the Australian this time.

After his release from jail, Angel Cabrera spoke in an interview and wished to play at the Augusta Nationals again.

“I remember nearly every strokes of that Sunday I won the Masters and would replay it in my mind: the playoff, the famous shot I made through the trees.”

Cabrera continued by saying that it was his dream to play again at the prestigious place again. He wanted to get the privilege to return and also attend the customary Champions Dinner.

“It’s my dream to return to that prestigious place and walk the course that gave me so much joy and satisfaction,” he said, “It would be a great privilege to return and to attend the Champions Dinner with so many of the golf world’s greatest players.”

As Angel Cabrera’s US visa has been denied, he will also be absent from Jon Rahm’s Champions Dinner on April 11. It still remains dicey whether authorities would approve his visa for the US Open which is scheduled for June 13 to 16.