Justin Thomas Rejects Rory McIlroy’s Views Of Letting LIV Golfers Back On The PGA Tour Without Punishment

Ever since Rory McIlroy has said that LIV Golf players should not be punished if allowed back on the PGA Tour, multiple golfers have rejected his views. The newest name on the list is the two-time major champion Justin Thomas. The American golfer has said that he and other players would have a “hard time” if no action is taken against the players who made the switch.

Thomas has come out in support of Rickie Fowler’s views of the League players getting punished if allowed to play on the Tour again. The two-time major champion claimed that only a “handful of players” from the league would make the Tour better, but, he was “definitely not in agreement” with them returning easily.

Justin Thomas Says Many PGA Tour Players Will “Have a Hard Time” If LIV Golfers Are Allowed To Return Easily

Rory McIlroy was one of the biggest spokespersons from the PGA Tour to discard the credibility of LIV Golf. However, earlier in January 2024, he made a sudden U-turn and said that the league and the Tour should work together to unify the game of golf. The Northern Irishman also added that the rebel players must not be punished if they ever make a return to the PGA Tour.

Many of the PGA Tour players opposed McIlroy’s views and now Justin Thomas has also come out in disagreement with the McIlroy.

“I would say that there’s a handful of players on LIV that would make the [PGA Tour] a better place, but I’m definitely not in the agreement that they should just be able to come back that easily.”

Justin Thomas backed his points by saying that the decision not to punish LIV Golf players would hurt a lot of players who made multiple sacrifices.

“I think there’s a lot of us that made sacrifices and were very — whether it’s true to our word or what we believe in or just didn’t make that decision, and I totally understand that things are changing and things are getting better, but it just would — I would have a hard time with it, and I think a lot of guys would have a hard time with it, and I’m sure we don’t need to convince you why we would have a hard time with it,” Thomas said.

However, the final decision would only be known if the Tour and the Saudi PIF struck a deal with each other.