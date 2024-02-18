A Bathroom Emergency May Have Led To Jordan Spieth Being Disqualified From The Genesis Invitational

Jordan Spieth reacts to his putts on the green of the second hole during the Annexus Pro-Am at the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on Feb. 7, 2024.

Jordan Spieth’s disqualification became one of the most talked-about events of The Genesis Invitational after, of course, Tiger Woods’ withdrawal. The instance took place due to an infringement of a PGA Tour rule. But Spieth, who has been playing on the PGA Tour for a decade now, knows the rules already, so why did he make such a mistake?

Xander Schauffele stated in an interview that it was an emergency bathroom situation that made it happen. Spieth was in a rush to run to the bathroom, and in haste, he wrote an incorrect score in the scorecard for hole four. Now, to explain the same, Schauffele joined a presser and shed light on the incident!

Xander Schauffele Explains Jordan Spieth’s Riviera Disqualification

Xander Schauffele came up on the leaderboard with an astounding round three score of 6-under 65. Then, as he joined the media after the third round, he explained Spieth’s reason for writing the wrong score and what situation compelled the golfer to do it. He revealed that an emergency bathroom situation forced Spieth to overlook the scorecard and sign the wrong one.

“He was really sick and he had a rough last hole. I can see how it all went down.” Added to that, he continued, “I heard he had to go to the restroom and came back like a minute later and the card was wrong. Maybe there needs to be some sort of softening on the rules, but for the most part we all kind of know what goes on in there. It’s really unfortunate it happened.”

Schauffele thinks that these are archaic rules, and that eliminating a golfer like Spieth for such a mistake is sheer idiocracy.

“He’s a big pull for us, he’s a top-three pull for us on tour so it’s not good that he’s not here.”

Hence, Spieth was outside the field before he could make the cut. Apart from the player director, Tiger Woods also backed off from the field due to flu-like symptoms. Thus, it is to see who wins the trophy among the golfers remaining on the field.