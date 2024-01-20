‘I Hate This Golf Course’: DP World Tour Pro Gives One Of The Most Raw And Blunt Interviews Ever

Jun 16, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Sean Crocker looks on during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Crocker wasn’t content with his performance at the Dubai Desert Classic. He missed the cut into the weekend because in the previous rounds, he displayed an average gameplay of 72 and 75, respectively.

Advertisement

On Friday, in an interview, Crocker expressed his thoughts about his performance in the most raw way possible, and described how he has been struggling with his game.

DP World Tour Pro Gives A Blunt Interview At The Dubai Invitational

The golfer got into the tournament through his 2022 victory in the Hero Open, which is his only triumph on the English tour. Also, as far as his performance in the Dubai Desert Classic is concerned, he made two cuts in seven starts. Last year and the year before, he missed the cuts by one shot and six shots, respectively.

Advertisement

A similar scenario repeated itself in 2019 and 2018, where he missed the cut by a shot. Crocker talked about how tough the game is.

“This is a brutal game, isn’t it? Um … [bleeped out]. Like, you have a good first week out and you kinda want to keep it going and there’s just some things about certain courses each year that you just can’t seem to figure out. This is one of them for me. It just always gets me.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DPWorldTour/status/1748389858207264919?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Added to that, he continued,

“I’m always right around that cut line with a few holes to go and it’s either I’ll get a birdie here and just miss this cut here, always, or I’ll push it and like today, I’ll drop one or two more shots and be miles out. And it’s just, I don’t know, like, I want to say these words, but like, I also don’t because I enjoy this golf course, but also I [bleeped out] hate this golf course so much.”

Advertisement

Crocker feels that his game doesn’t favor him on this golf course and every year his gameplay ends up suffering. Quite naturally, he has to put extra efforts into improving his golf game. While his honesty regarding his poor form is commendable, it is to see how Crocker performs going ahead.