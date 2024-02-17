‘Dumbest Rule In All Of Sports’: Golf World Furious Over Jordan Spieth’s Disqualification From The Genesis Invitational

Feb 15, 2024; Pacific Palisades, California, USA; Jordan Spieth and his caddie on the tenth hole during the first round of The Genesis Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Spieth‘s disqualification from the field of the Genesis Invitational has raised several eyebrows, and especially the sports entities have shared their views on it. Spieth got disqualified for signing the scorecard wrong after his second round at Riviera, where he signed 3 instead of 4 for hole four. As a result of infringing the rule, he was escorted out of the event and many sportspeople have shown their discontent with this.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JordanSpieth/status/1758673393996480922?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The error was sheer carelessness but Spieth later admitted his fault on Twitter. He stated that he signed an incorrect card, and took full responsibility for his wrongdoing. He ended the write-up by stating how much he loved the event and would be missing the rest of the two days. As a result of this tweet, several people have reacted to it.

Advertisement

Jordan Spieth Gets Backing From The Golf World For His Eviction

After Spieth’s post came to the notice of the public, many people in the golf world reacted to it.

Annika Sorenstam‘s husband, Mike McGee, showed his discontent with the disqualification rule and felt offended that the old rule didn’t change in the technical era.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MikeMcGeeAnnika/status/1758662481172365686?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A caddie Kip Henley thinks this is a dumb rule, which makes no sense.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KipHenley/status/1758676938397265980?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

A golfer thinks that this rule amazes him and only a few minutes can be invested to rectify this without eliminating any athlete.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/dylan_wu59/status/1758661526972772601?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A follower thinks that throwing out of the field due to bad maths is ridiculous for any golfer.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JasonSobelTAN/status/1758675553442209908?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Someone from the golf world thinks Spieth did noble work by taking ownership of his mistake.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RobOviatt1/status/1758678384228372861?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Thus, it is quite evident that the golf world is discontent with this decision and the rules should change in the upcoming times.