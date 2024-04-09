‘It Is Not Helping’: LIV Golfer Joaquin Niemann Calls For Recognition Of Breakaway Golf Tour in Official World Rankings

Sep 22, 2023; Sugar Grove, Illinois, USA; Joaquin Niemann lines up a putt on the 14th green during the first round of the LIV Golf Chicago golf tournament at Rich Harvest Farms. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

According to reports, LIV golfer Joaquin Niemann has called for recognition of his circuit in the OWGR rankings. The golfer is currently ranked 93rd in the world, even after triumphing in three LIV events this year and the Australian Open last year. After being in such astounding form, Niemann isn’t happy with his rank.

“Right now the game is divided and it is not helping…It is hard to get a ranking system where everyone is happy…I feel [a unified system] is something which has to happen and will happen over time.”

Joaquin Niemann continued to talk about how the world rankings seem like a lie to the Saudi-funded league’s players.

“It could be sooner or later, I don’t know. Hopefully it will happen soon. I feel like the world ranking is a lie for a few players.”

Niemann has had top-five finishes in his past four events on the DP World Tour and the Asian Tour. Thus, his hard work was recognized for the Masters’ Tournament and he got sent a special invite to participate in the field. Let’s see how Niemann felt after being a part of the Augusta National showdown!

Joaquin Niemann And His Heartfelt Reaction To The Augusta National Invitation

Joaquin Niemann stated how his hard work became a boon in disguise to get him into the Masters Tournament. Not a past champion, Niemann gave up all hopes and thought to play well in all tournaments till the end of this year. In pursuit of that, the golfer came to the spotlight and finally received an invitation to the event.

“I wanted to go there and kind of see more results, see the way I was playing. I knew I was going to give myself a chance and that’s why I went there and played in Australia. So, it was pretty cool to see the Master give me an invite because I was trying hard. But, then, at the end of the day, I know I should be inside the majors. And I feel like it was kind of their responsibility to do that.”

Indeed, Joaquin Niemann’s hard work paid off and the golfer will be making his fifth appearance at the Masters this year. Last year, he finished in 16th place, and it’s to see if he can clinch the green jacket this year.