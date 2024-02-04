After A Winless Last Season, Justin Thomas Confident And Back In His Groove At Pebble Beach

Justin Thomas is playing in the ongoing AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. After the end of 54 holes, he is ranked tied for sixth position on the leaderboard, and is four strokes behind the table topper Wyndham Clark. The American would hope to finish his campaign in California on a very high note, preferably, win the tournament.

Since winning his first tournament in 2015, there had not been a season until 2022 in which Thomas would have not recorded a single victory. Last season, it was the first time in seven years that Justin Thomas missed out on winning a single tournament on the PGA Tour.

However, the American golfer is high on confidence, especially, after shooting a blistering three-rounds of 68-67-68 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Justin Thomas Reflects On His Game Being On the Right Track

After shooting a spectacular round of 5 under 67 on Friday, the two-time major champion spoke in a post-round interview. He explained how more experimentations affected his game and now he was relying on focusing on his strength rather than experiments.

Justin Thomas didn’t win a single tournament on the Tour last year, thus, missing out the FedEx Cup Playoffs, which affected him a lot. He said,

“I got in, I felt, like bad habits in my swing, so just trying to get rid of those, just go back to kind of being me, playing my golf, my game. It’s very easy to kind of go … you can go down wormholes in this game pretty easily and make it very, very, very difficult. I might be in some areas a little bit like that, but for the most part that’s not me. I like to play golf, not golf swing and that’s what I’ve just been trying to do, I guess.”

Justin Thomas, later, said that he felt that his game was under a lot more control and he was not at all forcing things. The two-time PGA Championship winner said,

“Obviously, I feel like I have good control of my ball right now and I’m hitting it well. I’m not forcing things. I’m just trying to make sure that I’m missing it on the correct side. … I just think that stuff adds up over time.”

Thomas had been consistent at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He may be four strokes behind the leader, Wyndham Clark, but, his golfing skills are spectacular. And he can play some phenomenal games to jump on the top. The final round of the PGA Tour event has been postponed to Monday. The American would surely be hoping to play the final 18 holes in hopes of ending his winless drought.