5 Compelling Storylines To Follow At The 2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur

Father and caddie Haibin Zhang is lifted into the air after his daughter Rose Zhang won the Augusta National Women’s Amateur golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 1, 2023.

The 2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur has almost started. This year marks the fifth anniversary of the prestigious tournament. It has given the women’s game some of the top stars such as Rose Zhang and Jennifer Kupcho. In the previous four editions, four unique champions have lifted the trophy at the home of the Masters Tournament.

First round of the 2024 ANWA begins on Wednesday, April 3 and after the end of the second round on Thursday, Aprild 4, a 36-hole cut will be made in the playing field. Finally, on Saturday, April 6, a new champion will be crowned at the Augusta National Golf Club.

So, before the 2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur begins, let’s take a look at top five compelling storylines to follow:

1) Spain’s Representation At Augusta National

Last year, Jon Rahm won the prestigious green jacket at the Masters Tournament. The Spaniard’s victory has truly inspired his compatriots as there are seven players from the country playing at the 2024 ANWA. Interestingly, four of them are placed inside the top 10 on the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

2) Can Experience Win A Title At Augusta?

In the first four editions of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, young ladies have lifted the title. In the 2024 edition, Emilia Migliaccio will be making her fifth appearance at the Augusta National Golf Club. She was the runner up in 2021 and will hope to win the title this time. Apart from her, Carolina Chacarra, Amari Avery and Amanda Sambach are also going to particpate in the tournament for the fourth time in their career.

3) Juniors Are Again The Favorites

In the 2024 ANWA, again a large number of field includes juniors from high schools. Even the top four of th American Junior Golf Association, Gianna Clemente, Jasmine Koo, Yana Wilson and Asterisk Talley are into the field at the Augsuta National this week. Also, in last three edition, two of the juniors have won the title (Tsubasa Kajitani: 2021 and Anna Davis: 2022). Now, it remains to be seen who wins the title this time.

4) Anna Davis Will Aim To Become The First Two Time ANWA Champion

The 18-year-old American golfer is all set to participate in the 2024 Augsuta National Women’s Amateur. Despite missing the cut in the 2023 edition, the fact that she won the title in 2022 as a junior can not be ignored. She will have a great chance to achieve a never before feat at the Augusta National Golf Club.

5) Can Ingrid Lindblad Finally Win At Augusta National?

The 23-year-old Swedish golfer has tasted some stellar success at the ANWA. She has finished T2 and T3 in the first two starts at Augusta National Golf Club. She will be entering the 2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur as the top ranked player in the Women Amateur Golf Ranking. This time, she will hope to return home as a champion!

Now, it remains to be seen which of these storylines compell the fans most. Will it be another junior who lifts the title on Saturday, or will an experienced player clinch the title at the home of the prestigious Masters Tournament.