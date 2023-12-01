Tiger Woods Engages in Trash Talk From the Gym at 4 AM With Golf Pros Claims Brandel Chamblee

Dec 16, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Tiger Woods smiles after a reporter asks about his son Charlie following a pro-am round of the PNC Championship golf tournament at Ritz Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes Orlando Course. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods has finally comeback at Albany on November 30, after a nine-month break. But his performance graph was not up to par after round one. His score was 3 over 75 and currently stands at T18 on the leaderboard. He stated that his mental situation was “rustic”, although the fifteen-time major winner faced no physical pain. But the golf legend is sharp when it comes to his wits, so claims former PGA Tour pro Brandel Chamblee, who claimed that Woods engages in trash talk with his fellow PGA Tour pros from the gym at 4 AM in the morning.

Chamblee, while on air post round one of the Hero World Challenge, claimed that he knows pros who have received text from Woods; the tone of the text, however, was rather motivational, saying,

“I’m in the gym. What are you doing to get better?”

The golfer quite evidently spends sleepless nights before events, which is quite natural for a man who practices 1000 shots per day before a tournament!

This might be perceived by someone as trash talk, and because it’s coming from the golf legend himself, there is a good chance that it is a mix of both! But this is not the first time a golfer has praised Woods’ dedication.

Tiger Woods Inspires Fellow Golfers With a Different Level of Dedication

In 2019, while Woods shared the course with Peyton Manning, he admitted that he would work out around 3:30–5 a.m. In 2017, news transpired about Erica Stoll, Rory McIlroy’s then-fiance, getting pissed off after he was receiving ‘hateful’ texts from Tiger in the middle of the night.

The Irishman said in an interview, “Erica actually got pissed off with it. He was texting me in the middle of the night and I was like, ‘Tiger is in the gym.’”

These statements prove that Brandel Chamblee’s assertion about Woods isn’t wrong. The dedication he has towards golf is quite evident in the number of major wins he has added to his name. So, while the other golfers practice before a tournament, Woods practices hard! And given his age and the number of injuries that he has endured in the past, this level of dedication is nothing short of inspirational.

Although Woods has returned to the Hero World Challenge, his first round performance was quite mediocre; at least that is what the golf GOAT believes. He made a double bogey on hole 15 and five other bogeys throughout round one.

The remaining three days are yet to be watched, and fans are expecting Woods to steal the show over the weekend. The 2019 Masters winner will also be seen at the PNC Championship with his son next week; one can only expect it to be sensational.