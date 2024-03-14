Following A Comeback After 12 Years, Anthony Kim Due To Miss Cut Following A Rough Start

Mar 18, 2017; Orlando, FL, USA; Anthony Kim hits his tee shot on the third hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament at Bay Hill Club & Lodge . Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Kim is currently playing at the ongoing Asian Tour’s International Series Macau. After the end of the first round at Macau Golf and Country Club, the 38-year-old American is due to miss the cut. If Kim misses the cut after Friday’s round, it will be his first official missed cut event since the Transitions Championship in 2012.

The former Ryder Cup star shot a poor round of 4 over 74 on Thursday. He is 11 strokes behind the solo leader Haotong Li and is ranked last fourth on the leaderboard. Since Wells Fargo at Quail Hollow in 2012, this is the first time Kim is playing the four-round event. His earlier two starts came on the 54-hole events of LIV Golf after 12 years of hiatus from professional golf.

Anthony Kim shot four bogeys and a double bogey to overshadow his two birdies in the opening round of International Series Macau. He will draw inspiration from his final-round performance at LIV Golf Hong Kong. Although he finished 50th on the leaderboard, he still shot a sensational round of 65 on Sunday. He must be hoping to recreate such a performance and try finishing inside the cutline at the ongoing Asian Tour event.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan Reveals Talking To Anthony Kim Before the Golfer Joined LIV Golf

During his latest press conference at TPC Sawgrass, the PGA Tour Commissioner revealed that he did not have any direct conversation with Anthony Kim. He revealed that his team talked to the golfer and expressed their desire for him to make a comeback.

However, Jay Monahan revealed that the former Ryder Cup star chose to join LIV Golf. But he does not hold any grudges against the golfer and was overwhelmed to see him fit and healthy.

“I did not have direct conversations with Anthony [Kim]. Members of our team did, and they very clearly laid out what it would take for him to earn his way back to the PGA Tour. I’m glad that Anthony is healthy and well, and we wish him well… I would have liked to see him compete to make his way back to the tour. But that’s a decision he didn’t, you know… obviously, he made a different decision,” Monahan said.

Anthony Kim is currently at Macuu in his third start after returning to golf. Although he has performed well in the first round, the 38-year-old would hope to pull out some heroics and finish inside the cutline. It will be interesting to see if he manages to proceed into the final two rounds when he tees off at 7:55 am local time in Macau.