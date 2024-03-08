Joaquin Niemann Supports Rory McIlroy In His Statement Over Golf’s World Tour Model

Joaquin Niemann recently spoke to Golf Monthly and came out in support of Rory McIlroy’s World Tour model. He also agreed with the Northern Irishman’s thoughts of considering the Australian Open as the fifth major tournament. The Chilean golfer is also the reigning champion of Australia’s National Championship.

In the interview, the 25-year-old golfer also spoke about playing at Tiger Woods-hosted Genesis Invitational. He shared that big-time golfers like Jon Rahm and Phil Mickelson have praised and motivated him to win a major title in the future. While agreeing to McIlroy’s thoughts on World Tour, Niemann said,

“I agree with Rory that big national championships like the Australian Open should be a bigger part of the worldwide schedule.”

Joaquin Niemann has been in spectacular form lately. He ended the last season by winning the Australian Open title. Later on, in the first three LIV Golf events of the 2024 season, he recorded two victories. His thoughts on Rory McIlroy’s World Tour model came after the latter gave an interview to Golf Digest back in January 2024. McIlroy expressed his desire to see a World Tour consisting of many big national championships across the globe.

“My dream scenario is a world tour, with the proviso that corporate America has to remain a big part of it all. Saudi Arabia, too. That’s just basic economics.” Later in the conversation, McIlroy added, “The Australian Open, for example, should almost be the fifth major. The market down there is huge with potential. They love golf.”

Joaquin Niemann Reveals His Future Goal Of Being World No. 1 But Says Its “Not A Realistic Possibility”

During the same interview, the 25-year-old Chilean professional golfer revealed that being LIV Golf’s youngest captain was the proudest moment for him. He also praised the league’s ‘team element,’ but stated that the league’s will to change the face of golf was something that attracted him.

“Being made the youngest team captain at LIV was one of my proudest moments in golf,” Nieman said. “That team element is one of the things I love most about LIV. Yes, the money is incredible, but I was also attracted by the way LIV wants to change the face of golf.”

As he continued to speak, Niemann revealed that he wanted to become the World No. 1 golfer, but felt that it would not be possible until LIV Golf receives world ranking points.

“But one of my goals starting out was to become world No 1 as a professional as well as an amateur, and until LIV gets ranking points, that is not a realistic possibility.”

Joaquin Niemann is currently ranked 76th on the Official World Golf Rankings. When he left the PGA Tour to join the newly found Saudi-backed league, the 25-year-old was ranked 18th in the world. Had he not left the Tour, his wish to sit on the top of the list might have come true.