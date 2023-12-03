Amid Rumors of Additional PGA Tour Player Defections PGA Tour Board Releases Memo to Address Player Concerns

As rumors circulate of several players in talks of joining LIV Golf, the six-player directors of the PGA Tour policy board sent a memo to the members regarding the ongoing negotiations with potential investors as the deadline of the framework agreement, December 31, approaches. The memo was sent by a collective group of Jordan Spieth, Charley Hoffman, Tiger Woods, Patrick Cantlay, Peter Malnati, and Webb Simpson. The memo said:

“Since Tiger joined the policy board on Aug. 1, the player directors have been doing everything we can to ensure the PGA Tour is best positioned to thrive for decades to come. We have learned a lot, and we are encouraged by progress on multiple fronts.” The tour is presently negotiating with LIV Golf and the framework has to be confirmed by December 31st, at the latest for financial backing. The memo further talked about the interested investors.

PGA Tour Memo Unveils Possible Investors for the 2024 Season

The memo asserted the following details regarding the interested parties:

“These are not traditional private equity groups, as has been reported, but rather multi-decade oriented strategic partners. Each group is optimistic about the growth opportunities for the PGA Tour and their ability to help drive the growth. We have agreed that we will work to reach a unanimous consensus before voting on any proposal that either creates a for-profit entity or contemplates third-party investment”.

The memo further talked about no decisions being made without the approval of player directors. The statement is what Woods stated previously at the Hero World Challenge press conference: “Can’t happen again”. The memo was released a few hours after Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth played at the Hero World Challenge. Apart from this, there are speculations about Jon Rahm’s alleged move to LIV Golf, and Woods is surprised by it.

Tiger Woods Displays Amazement at the Prospect of an Asset Leaving the PGA Tour

Woods was asked what his reaction would be if PGA Tour players like Jon Rahm defected to LIV Golf. To which he answered, “Hypothetically, would it surprise me? yes. But there’s so many different things that have happened in the last 48 hours but also in the last few weeks”

When Spieth was asked about this, he said that the PGA Tour would be losing an asset.

“Is really not very good for us in general because we want to play against the best players in the world and that’s what Jon is”. He further continued, “I don’t want to insult him and say he’s weighing decisions if he already knows he’s not or he is. That’s somewhat out of my control”.

Apart from what Woods and Spieth think, even Rickie Fowler would be surprised if this happened. What happens in the following days remains uncertain; whether Jon Rahm will switch tours, only time will tell.